Nupur Shikhare Ditches Horse, Jogs For 8 Kms To Wedding Venue

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Ira Khan, the daughter of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is now married to Nupur Shikhare. However, the marriage ceremony was a thorough entertainer for the netizens as Nupur gave stark contrast to his wife Ira, in the costume department.

While Ira looked beautiful in a white outfit for her special day, Nupur's sartorial choice was a shocker for many.

Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, ditched the traditional choice of the horse and jogged for 8 kms to reach the wedding venue. During the ceremony, he was seen wearing a black vest and white shorts.

As expected, the Internet didn't leave a chance to polish its skills in humour as many netizens spoke about the groom's choice for his special day.

One internet user wrote,“Bhai apni hi shaadi mein kapde pehenana bhool gaya.”

Another wrote,“Why is he wearing a baniyan?? Was Manish Malhotra still on vacation??”

A third user deployed a meme to launch his strike,“Entry to acchi hai, per shaadi krne ka style kaafi cazual hai.”

Another wrote,“Yeh kapde kaisay pehnay hain ladke ne?”

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple made it official at the the night of Wednesday.

They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Earlier, Ira dropped a quirky selfie on her Instagram as she took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture in which she can be seen sporting the 'Bride-to-be' headband.

