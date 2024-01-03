WOMEN BUSINESS COLLABORATIVE TO HONOR DR. NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA WITH THE TRAILBLAZER IN GENDER EQUITY AND DIVERSITY AWARD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top U.S. and global trade officials to preview agenda for World Economic Forum in Davos agenda at Washington D.C. Gala Event

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) proudly announces that it will present the Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award to Her Excellency, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the seventh Director-General of the World Trade Organization, at the annual award ceremony on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The ceremony will take place at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center, located at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC.

The Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award, an annual accolade bestowed by Women Business Collaborative, celebrates individual leaders who actively demonstrate a commitment to implementing innovative change for others and their communities. These leaders promote gender equity and diversity, uplifting those around them by cultivating inclusive environments and paving the way for future generations.

"Dr. Okonjo-Iweala's outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to gender equity and diversity make her an exemplary choice for the Trailblazer Award," said WBC Chief Executive Officer Gwen K. Young. "Her accomplishments resonate with our mission to cultivate inclusive environments and pave the way for future leaders. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at the award ceremony."

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the seventh Director-General of the World Trade Organization has blazed a trail throughout her career as a distinguished global leader, exemplifying an exceptional dedication to gender equity and diversity throughout her illustrious career.

The ceremony will bring together leaders and influencers from various industries, including the U.S. Export-Import Bank President Reta Jo Lewis and United States Trade and Development Agency

Director

Enoh Ebong. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the leading U.S. and global trade officials ahead of the international World Economic Forum in Davos.

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 80+ women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change.

wbcollaborative

