Echoes Across Time Receives High Praise From Manhattan Book Review

Echoes Across Time Cover Image

- Theresa KadairSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carmen M. Oprea's novel“Echoes Across Time” offers a unique and extraordinary opportunity to travel back in time and reconnect with a beloved family member. This heartwarming Christmas story explores the enduring connection between generations, transcending the limits of time.Sophie's had a rough couple of months after her grandmother's unexpected death turned her life upside down, and things can't seem to get any worse.That is until everything seems to start falling apart around Sophie, causing her to end up where she never would've imagined.“Truly reminiscent of a Hallmark movie, I loved the way Oprea was able to take a heavy topic like grief and transform it into a magical, Christmas miracle,” said Theresa Kadair, a reviewer at Manhattan Book Review.“I felt like I was transported into this quaint, picturesque town alongside Sophie experiencing her moments of awe and surprise.”Oprea said her novel“transforms sorrow into a magical Christmas miracle.”“It is an invitation to embrace the enchantment of the season and discover the enduring connections that transcend time.”Carmen M. Oprea studied in Romania and the United States achieving a Masters in Science. She later became a member of the Romance Writers of America. Her writing explores topics such as life, miracles, gratitude, simplicity, and interior decorating where she aims to connect with readers.“Through my writings, both in books and blogs, I aim to connect with readers and share the narratives that resonate with the human experience,” she said.Readers interested in picking up a copy of“Echoes Across Time” can purchase the book here. For more information about Carmen M. Oprea, make sure to check out her website.Manhattan Book Review is part of the City Book Review company where together they publish more than 400 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has ten review outlets, San Francisco, Manhattan, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, Tulsa, San Diego, Seattle and Tulsa Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines on the City Book Review website.

