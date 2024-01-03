Conference On The Constitution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Conference on our Constitutional Rights!
An opportunity to speak with nationally recognized speakers about your landowner rights
BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Landowners Association is providing an opportunity for members and the general public to learn more about landowner issues related to our constitutional rights.
Registration opens at 8 am
8:50 am-5:00 pm January 17th 2024
8:50 am-11:00 am January 18th
Great lineup of nationally recognized speakers with a wide range of topics!
- Tara Righetti - Professor of Law University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources Carbon sequestration; regulations and property law
-Derrick Braaten - Braaten Law Firm, Bismarck, ND, NWLA General Counsel - North Dakota takings and pore space litigation
-Karen Budd-Falen - Budd-Falen Law Office - Formerly served the Trump Administration, Department of the Interior, as the Deputy Solicitor for Wildlife and Parks
-Mark Miller - Mark is former Chief of Staff to SD Governor Kristi Noem, attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation - 4th Amendment search and seizure issues for landowners
-Paul Henry - Denlow & Henry Eminent Domain Law Firm - Constitutional considerations: Market value multipliers for just compensation in eminent domain litigation
-Kady Valois - Attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation- Background of 5th Amendment and Taking Claims
additional special guest speakers to come!!
This event is $25 for all current 2024 NWLA members and $150 for Non-Members. Seating may be limited we encourage you to pre-register today! Lunch will be served. CLE Credits Available Upon Request
Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center
800 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504
