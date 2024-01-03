Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’S Kulgam

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 3 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorist and security forces at Hadigam area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started in Hadigam area of Kulgam district. Kulgam Police, Army and CRPF are on the job," the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorist in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorist started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between militants and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorist have been killed.

