Grad Solutions Launches Free Arkansas Adult High School Diploma Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 3, 2024 -- Grad Solutions, a leading education provider, is proud to announce the launch of the Free Arkansas Adult Workforce Diploma Program, catering to non-graduates ages 21 and older. This initiative will create a significant impact across Arkansas through intentional investment in the undereducated adult population and ongoing development of the qualified workforce.

Grad Solutions' Free Adult Workforce Diploma Program in Arkansas Empowers Adults to Achieve High School Diplomas Online

Adults in Arkansas have a chance to earn their high school diploma for free through a new program launching statewide.

Spurred by the recent passage of House Bill 1529, Act 546, this collaboration between Grad Solutions and the Arkansas Department of Education marks a significant milestone in providing accessible education for adults desiring their high school diploma.

The 2020 U.S. Census Bureau identified approximately 274,000 adults in Arkansas as never earning a high school diploma, constituting 9.1% of the state's total population. These statistics underscore the demand for alternative educational solutions to address those underserved by traditional education.

"The Free Arkansas Adult Workforce Diploma Program will not only impact the lives of participating students, but also extend its influence to their children, communities, and the state at large," said Jeremiah Lee, Executive Director of Strategy at Grad Solutions. "Whether residing in rural or urban areas, Arkansans now have the opportunity to earn for free their high school diploma through the accessible and tailored framework of this innovative program."

Grad Solutions provides a flexible, online model which can be customized to each student's schedule. The program is backed by a team of highly qualified mentors and teachers providing the necessary support for credit completion, high school graduation, and workforce development. The program is committed to delivering breakthrough, convenient, and personalized education experiences for adults pursuing this significant milestone.

About Grad Solutions

Grad Solutions is a leading online education program dedicated to providing flexible and personalized high school completion programs for adult students of all ages, empowering them to achieve their educational and career goals. At present, we proudly serve a student body exceeding 4000.



Access to courses 24/7

Self-paced, get started anytime

Flexible, no attendance or seat time required

Free tutoring, personal mentoring, and other resources Use your work hours from your job to earn elective credits

