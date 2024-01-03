NYU Grossman School Of Medicine And Sarah Lawrence College Launch Graduate Genomics Degree Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Vilcek Institute of Graduate Biomedical Sciences and Sarah Lawrence College today announced the launch of a master's program in genome health analysis (GHA) .

Building on the strengths of both institutions, the new program will focus on analyses of patient genomes, the complete sets of genetic information in human cells. New tools have dramatically increased the amount and quality of genomic data available on each patient, but the field is constrained by the small number of experts trained to use and apply personal genomic data to a patient's health care.

With this rationale, the program in GHA will train a new class of genetics professionals to use genomic data to generate guidance that personalizes healthcare and improves health outcomes.

GHA trainees will develop skills in data science and hospital care, drawing on knowledge in human genetics and genomics, bioinformatics, and healthcare systems. They will learn to identify and interpret differences in the genetic code of each patient, and they will use this information, in combination with family histories of disease and their electronic health record, to quantify disease risks and predict an individual's response to certain therapies.

"Our program was designed to meet the evolving needs of health care systems, health care professionals, and patients with respect to genetics ," said

Anna Cantor, MA, MS, CGC , co-director of the GHA Master's Program at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and program director of genetics education at the Center for Human Genetics and Genomics. "The combined experiences available from our partnering institutions support the development of strong, professional change agents who will be valued members of innovative,

genomics-oriented multidisciplinary health care teams."

"We are dedicated to the mission of training future scientists and critical thinkers by fostering an inclusive environment that supports scientific discovery and professional growth," said Claire Davis, EdD, MS, CGC, also co-director of the new master's program,

director of the Joan H. Marks Graduate Program in Human Genetics, and of curriculum development for the Institute for

Genomics at Sarah Lawrence College. "We aim to achieve this by developing the highest-quality academic program in genome health analysis for our student scholars."

Serving as senior advisors to, and administrators of, the program will be Aravinda Chakravarti, PhD, director of the Center for Human Genetics and Genomics at NYU Langone Health and the Muriel G. and George W. Singer Professor of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Langone, and Kelly Ruggles, PhD , director of masters education at Vilcek Institute of Graduate Biomedical Sciences at NYU Langone.

"Students will have opportunities to train in a new genetics area by engaging in cutting-edge research at a world-renowned academic medical center, and to learn skills for advising patients," said Dr.

Chakravarti. "We are building an environment in which genome health analysts can hone their skills in critical thinking, problem solving, ethical training, and oral and written communications."

The program is also designed to advance the diversity of graduate education through recruitment, retention, and support of underrepresented groups. Culminating in a degree from NYU's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, the program is set to be typically completed in two years. It includes coursework, case-based skills labs, and a practicum for immersion in future work environments. The GHA requires a minimum of 48 credits, begins in the fall, and spans four semesters.

Requirements include a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution (GPA of 3.0 or higher is encouraged), relevant coursework, a statement of purpose that demonstrates an interest in genetics and healthcare, and two letters of recommendation.

The application process for the 2024-2025 academic year is now open. For those who plan to apply to matriculate in September 2024, please keep in mind these important dates:



Priority application date: January 31, 2024

Notification of acceptance: rolling Last day to submit an application: May 31, 2024

Those interested can learn more by calling 212-263-5648 or sending an email to

[email protected] .

SOURCE NYU Langone Health