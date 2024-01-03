Ritual Zero Proof And Uno Pizzeria & Grill Launch Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Best-Selling Non-Alcoholic Spirit Brand to Debut on Uno Pizzeria Menus Nationwide as 1:1 Swap for Favorite Cocktails

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You can now order your drinks like you order your pizza: to your preference. To bring moderation even more mainstream, Ritual Zero Proof, the #1 selling spirit alternative, is partnering with the authentic Chicago icon and restaurant chain Uno Pizzeria & Grill to introduce a new kind of choice to their menu: non-alcoholic cocktails that have the taste, bite and experience of traditional spirits.

Pizza lovers will be able to order non-alcoholic cocktails featuring Ritual at Uno Pizzeria locations nationwide.

Uno Pizzeria and Grill

Classic Ritual Margarita

Starting January 6, just in time for Dry January, pizza lovers

will be able to order from a selection of Ritual cocktails at 71 Uno Pizzeria & Grill locations nationwide, including a non-alcoholic Margarita, Hurricane, Old Fashioned and Peach Mule.

A must-have liquor replacement, Ritual replicates the experience of traditional spirits with the same taste and burn, but without any alcohol and few to no calories – meaning consumers can enjoy their favorite cocktails even when they don't want the alcohol.

"Broad adoption at restaurants is the next step for the non-alcoholic category. It's exciting to see a major player like

Uno Pizzeria & Grill recognize the importance of providing options that allow guests to enjoy the experience of a well-crafted cocktail even when they don't want alcohol. It's a new hospitality standard that we are certain others will follow," says Ritual Zero Proof Co-Founder, Marcus Sakey. "Like vegetarian and gluten-free options, people want choices when they go out to eat. It's time for the same power of consumer choice to extend into all beverage menus."

With more conscious consumers adopting mindful drinking habits , bars and restaurants are looking to expand their menu offerings to cater to a growing demographic of sober curious individuals. In fact, the demand for no- and low-alcohol beverages at bars and restaurants continues to increase nationwide, surpassing $11 billion in market value in 2022 (IWSR).

"We are always looking for tasteful ways to meet consumer demand for better-for-you alternatives that don't detract from the dining experience," added Uno Pizzeria & Grill Director of Marketing, Chris Dellamarggio. "When we identified the opportunity to expand our beverage menu for the mindful drinker, we knew it had to be with Ritual Zero Proof, which is as good as it gets. We couldn't ask for a better partner to help us offer an expanded line of zero-proof cocktails to our valued guests."

Zero proof cocktails with Ritual will be available at Uno Pizzeria & Grill locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin, with plans to roll out to all locations before end of year.

For those looking to bring the flavor home after enjoying a non-alcoholic cocktail at their neighborhood

Uno Pizzeria & Grill, Ritual Zero Proof Gin, Whiskey, Tequila, Rum and Aperitif alternatives can be purchased at retailers nationwide,

including Total Wine, Binny's Beverage Depot, select Kroger banners and Hy-Vee locations, and Gopuff. They are also available for purchase online at RitualZeroProof and Amazon.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof is the first American-made and the #1 non-alcoholic spirit brand. Crafted of all-natural botanicals to have the flavor and burn of a classic spirit, but without the alcohol or calories. Ritual's Gin, Whiskey, Tequila, Rum and Aperitif Alternatives are made for anyone who's driving, training, dieting, parenting, staying out late, getting up early, being healthy, seeking the perfect third drink or abstaining altogether.

Launched in September 2019, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage leader Diageo via Distill Ventures in January 2020. Among its accolades, the Beverage Testing Institute, gold-standard for the industry, awarded the Tequila Alternative its Platinum Medal (98 points) in 2021, making it the highest-rated non-alcoholic spirit alternative and fifth on their all-time rankings of both non-alcoholic and full-proof spirits. In 2021, Ritual won the Expo East NEXTY award for Best New Natural Living Product, recognizing their spirit alternative among the most progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.

To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit their website and follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Uno Pizzeria and Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes approximately 80 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria & Grill and Pizzeria Uno branded restaurants located in 17 states, and the District of Columbia, India, and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about connecting people over pizza – from its famous Chicago Deep Dish, which was born at Pizzeria Uno in 1943, to its Chicago Thin Crust, to the new Detroit-style pizza, to its gluten-free and vegan pizzas. For more information, visit

.

