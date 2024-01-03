Burns & Levinson Elects Four Attorneys To Partnership

"We are proud to elevate these four talented attorneys to partners at our firm and look forward to their continued leadership and contributions," said Paul Mastrocola, managing partner of Burns & Levinson. "This is a major achievement for every lawyer and we celebrate their many accomplishments that have brought them to this important milestone."

Kelly Ballentine focuses her practice on

business litigation, employment-related counseling and disputes, and insurance coverage disputes across a wide range of industries. She serves on the firm's Women's Working Group, as a mentor in the Mentorship Program, and as a firm member of the Law Firm Alliance. Ballentine recently completed the

WBA of Massachusetts 2023 Women's Leadership Initiative. She was named a Best Lawyers in America 2024 One to Watch in Litigation – Labor and Employment, a 2023 Up & Coming Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly, to the Lawdragon 500 – The Next Generation list, and is a seven-time Massachusetts Rising Star. She received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Connecticut School of Law

and her B.S., magna cum laude, from Boston University, while attending the School of Management Honors Program.

Michael DeIulis concentrates his practice on complex commercial disputes, involving business tort, contract, employment, and securities claims. He was singled out as a 2022 "Client Service All-Stars" by BTI Consulting Group and as one of 25 "Client Service Super All-Stars" who were recognized by more than one client. He was also named a Best Lawyers in America 2024 One to Watch in Alternative Dispute Resolution. He recently completed the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Boston's Future Leaders Program. He received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A. from Boston College.

Andrea Nelson is a zealous advocate and litigator who works with a wide range of clients involved in divorce and family law matters. She will continue to focus her practice on divorce, paternity, child custody, support, modification, and contempt matters, and helping clients navigate the complex and nuanced laws of the Probate and Family Court system. She was named a Best Lawyers in America One to Watch in Family Law in 2023 and 2024. She earned her J.D. from Seton Hall University School of Law and her B.A. from Stonehill College.

Gregory Paonessa represents individuals, startups and large corporations in complex business disputes in state and federal courts. He is also skilled in various alternative dispute resolution processes. He regularly counsels clients in the automotive/franchise sector, real estate, construction, employment, and debt-finance disputes and has handled a range of commercial disputes involving claims based on tort and contractual issues. He received his J.D., cum laude, from the New England School of Law

and his B.S. from the University of Vermont.

