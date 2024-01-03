Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 31 December 2023 :



77392 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits 96259,63 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:



75528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits 380177,12 Euros in cash

Over the period from 1st July 2023 to 31 December 2023 the following operations were carried out:



883 purchase transactions 756 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented: