The New Marine Mustang Association Website Is Live

QUANTICO, VA, US, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Marine Mustang Association Website is LiveLeonard I. Sweet once said:“The future is not something we enter. The future is something that we create”. The Marine Corps Mustang Association is tackling the future! The new Marine Corps Mustang Association website is now live. The new site pulls Association into the 21st century and better positions the Association to 'create' its future, a future where Mustangs revere their past and shape what comes next. Current Members will receive an email inviting access to the site. Simply click on the invitation, and once there, update the password. Members can use the current password or change it. Those Mustangs desiring to become Members of the Association can also enroll at the new site. Visit the new site now at .MarineCorpsMustang .org.What is a“Mustang”? Any Marine, after having served on active duty in the enlisted ranks of the United States Marine Corps or Marine Corps Reserve, has risen to the officer ranks and further served as a commissioned or warrant officer on either active duty or reserves in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The title of a Marine of this status is and shall evermore be...MUSTANG! "There is no honor greater than to be called 'Mustang'. Mustangs epitomize the warrior virtues of courage, devotion to duty, sacrifice, and imaginative leadership."The Marine Corps Mustang Association is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt organization under Section 501© 19, a Veteran Service Organization The principal purpose of the Marine Corps Mustang Association, Inc. is to advocate and provide career-enhancing support for Marine officers who have enlisted Marine experience. Please join us as we work to leverage technology and become involved in several, notable, current events (details forthcoming soon). The Marine Corps Mustang Association is undergoing a transformation in purpose to include mentorship, preservation of history, and service to communities. The Association will implement these tenants while retaining social engagement and member interaction. Happy New Year Mustangs! Visit the new site now at .

