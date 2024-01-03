NIA Raids 31 Places Raided In Rajasthan, Haryana In Gogamedi Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 3 (IANS) National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided 31 places in Rajasthan and Haryana regarding the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case.

Raids were also conducted at the houses of the accused and several other suspects.

NIA said that they have seized a large number of pistols, ammunition, mobile phones, and digital devices including SIM cards and DVRs as well as incriminating documents related to financial transactions.

NIA said that the raids were conducted after receiving inputs from shooters Rohit Rathod and Nitin Fauji.

The central agency said that prime suspect, Ashok Kumar Meghwal, was also arrested from his residence in Jherli village (Jhunjhunu).

“Eight weapons were seized from the accused. The interrogation of the accused revealed his role in the case and also revealed his connection with gangster Rohit Godara, who had allegedly inspired the two shooters to kill Sri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Gogamedi,” NIA said.

The agency said that a total of nine accused have been arrested so far in the case.

It said that the NIA team along with Makrana police went to Jusri village and searched the house of shooter Rohit Rathod -- accused of Gogamedi's murder -- and sealed the house.

Rohit and his family have been living in Jaipur for the last 30 years. Recently his house was raised to the ground by a bulldozer.

NIA said that raids were conducted in three districts of Rajasthan and at least 31 places were raided, including Haryana.

In Jaipur, the NIA also interrogated the mother and sister of shooter Rohit Rathod.

In Tonk, NIA interrogated family members of another accused Pooja Saini.

NIA said that it has also interrogated all seven accused in the case lodged in Ajmer jail.

