Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Research Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts, 2022 And 2023-2028


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global natural killer cells therapeutics market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.70% during 2022-2028.

A significant rise in the number of individuals with cancer, infectious diseases, and liver disorders represents one of the primary factors fueling the market growth. This can be attributed to unhealthy dietary patterns, lack of physical activities, growing air pollution, and the increasing number of individuals consuming alcohol and tobacco products.

Moreover, as the risk of developing cancer rises dramatically with age, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor catalyzing the demand for NK cells therapeutics. Apart from this, as the immune response of cancer patients is not adequate, health companies are developing novel methods and technologies to boost the immune response through allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell-based therapies.

Furthermore, there is a rise in the number of clinical studies that focus on tumor-targeted antibody strategies to enhance the therapeutic benefit of NK-cell-based therapy while minimizing risks and toxicities. In addition, governing agencies of numerous countries are funding financial schemes for cancer patients, which is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 138
Forecast Period 2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7%
Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

  • Affimed GmbH
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Fate Therapeutics
  • Fortress Biotech Inc.
  • Glycostem Therapeutics
  • Innate Pharma S.A.
  • Kuur Therapeutics Inc. (Athenex Inc.)
  • Nkarta Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Therapeutics:

  • NK Cell Therapies
  • NK Cell Directed Antibodies

Breakup by Application:

  • Cancer
  • Gastrointestinal Diseases
  • Immunoproliferative Disorders

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Research Centers and Institutes

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East and Africa

