Scotlyn Ranch: The Ultimate Billionaire's Survival Retreat Amidst Global Uncertainty

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of the many vistas at the ranch.

From Private Bunkers to buying space in renovated luxury missile silos, Billionaires are investing in survivability.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the current era, where tech magnates like Mark Zuckerberg are constructing underground bunkers in Hawaii, or space in renovated missile silos, Scotlyn Ranch stands as a testament to luxurious, fortified living. Located only hours from Seattle or Portland, this 2,765-acre haven, on the market for $12,000,000, combines the grandeur of affluent living with the practicality and security sought by the world's elite.Expansive Living and Entertainment Spaces: The property features a 7,500 sqft main house, offering stunning vistas of Idaho's landscapes, a large library and a private theater.The lodge, equally expansive, includes a commercial kitchen, a restaurant seating up to 100 patrons, a fully licensed bar, and six opulent hotel suites. In addition, three separate cabins provide cozy, private escapes within the wilderness with ample room for far more cabins or Glamping sites, or even additional residences.Unrivaled Self-Sufficiency: Embracing sustainable living, Scotlyn Ranch boasts a 25KW solar array, an 84 kWh nickel-iron battery bank, and a 21KW generator with a 10,000 gallon self contained diesel tank. This setup ensures the ranch remains operational and self-sufficient in all scenarios. Two wells with advanced filtration systems guarantee a sustainable water supply, crucial for long-term independence.Agricultural Prosperity and Biodiversity: In addition to the multiple herds of Elk and Deer that live on the property, the ranch supports extensive farming on 230 acres of fertile hay and crop fields. There is both a spacious greenhouse and poultry barn with indoor and outdoor pens. There are hundreds of acres of pine forest and rangeland for cattle. Its biodiversity is further enriched by a stocked trout pond and a plethora of wild birds attracting wildlife enthusiasts and anglers alike.Over 30,000 SqFt in Buildings: There is a large shop, with woodworking, metalwork, and automotive areas, and includes living quarters for staff. There are many other outbuildings for maintenance, a large hay barn and a tack room for horses located near the horse pasture.Natural Elegance and Security: Scotlyn Ranch offers an experience akin to owning a private national park, with over six miles of live water and abundant wildlife. A single access road enhances the ranch's defensibility and exclusivity, providing peace of mind in an increasingly unpredictable world.The Billionaire's Refuge: In a time where billionaires are seeking secure, self-contained sanctuaries, Scotlyn Ranch emerges as a prime example of such a retreat. It's not just a luxurious haven; it's a symbol of peace, independence, and resilience amidst global uncertainties.Conclusion: Scotlyn Ranch is more than a luxurious property; it's a fortified, self-reliant paradise, offering a lifestyle of unparalleled elegance and preparedness. It stands as a beacon for those seeking a haven that combines the best of both worlds - the beauty and serenity of nature and the assurance of security in tumultuous times.Inquiries: Contact Scott Harris at 208-451-4717 or ...

