Arthur Lawrence Appoints Ricardo Langwieder-Görner As Managing Partner For The Middle East And Africa Region

DUBAI, UAE, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arthur Lawrence announces the appointment of Ricardo Langwieder-Görner as Managing Partner for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. With a remarkable career spanning over 25 years and proven international corporate and entrepreneurial experience, Ricardo brings a dynamic vision to drive transformation and growth in the MEA landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo to the Arthur Lawrence family. To fully realize our next-level ambition for the Middle East and Africa and help steer us toward our maximum growth potential, we needed to bring a capable leader with the right experience, vision and expertise to firmly establish Arthur Lawrence across this region. Ricardo is an empathetic, high-energy, creative leader and has held various CEO roles in the global services industry across the MEA region.”, says Wajid Mirza , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Arthur Lawrence.

Ricardo's journey across continents, including Europe, South America, the US, Asia, and Africa, has shaped his understanding of the global business terrain. As a recognized leader in the Customer Experience (CX) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, he has been a trusted advisor and advocate for companies navigating the complexities of the MEA market.

“I am excited to support Arthur Lawrence in its next journey for growth. The company has an incredibly strong and innovative team and business culture”, shares Ricardo.

“Now, more than ever, customer expectations are accelerating at an unprecedented rate and the way people engage with businesses is constantly transforming. The decision to expand into the MEA market presents a tremendous opportunity for Arthur Lawrence. With our business process and digital capabilities, we are perfectly positioned to enable our clients in this region to drive business growth and create market value”, he adds.

Ricardo's strategic leadership at the helm of various leading BPO giants in the region proves his commitment to navigating diverse markets. During these tenures, he has built and managed massive teams and their growth across multiple geographies demonstrating his ability to drive success at scale.

While announcing this new appointment, Wajid also shared,“The combination of the right technology and expertise is critical in helping customers innovate based on human insight. Arthur Lawrence's service offerings are designed keeping this principle in mind. With Ricardo's vast experience and expertise, Arthur Lawrence will be able to cement its position as an industry leader, especially in the BPO and talent space.

His people-centric approach and strategic foresight align perfectly with our vision of pushing boundaries and creating a lasting impact based on human ingenuity.”

