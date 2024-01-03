Mobile Micro Tap Room Now Available For New England Rentals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Be transported in your MIcro Tap Room

Mobile Micro Tap Room Helps Brewers Bring a Craft Beer Experience to More Locations in New England

- Matt Taylor, Co-owner Tiny PubsREADING, MA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Breweries can now offer more customers a unique and immersive craft beer experience with the introduction of the Mobile Micro Tap Room . This innovative concept, developed by Tiny Pubs , the owners of the Wee Irish Pub , allows breweries to bring their tap room directly to their customers, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for beer enthusiasts.The Tiny Pubs Micro Tap Room is a fully equipped, self-contained unit that can be easily transported to remote locations. It features four taps to serve a variety of craft beers , giving customers the opportunity to sample different flavors and styles The tap room also includes seating, a tasting bar, television, heat and a/c and decor designed to resemble a 1930's speakeasy."We are excited to introduce the Mobile Micro Tap Room to the brewing industry," said Craig Taylor, co-owner of Tiny Pubs. "This concept not only allows breweries to expand their reach and attract new customers, but it also provides a unique and interactive experience for beer lovers. We believe this will be a game-changer for the craft beer industry."The Tiny Pubs MIcro Tap Room is not only a great addition to community events, but it can also be rented for private parties and corporate events. This allows breweries to generate additional revenue and create a memorable experience for their customers. The tap room can also be customized with branding and logos, making it a great marketing tool for breweries.With the growing popularity of craft beer, the Mobile Micro Tap Room offers a new and exciting way for breweries to engage with their customers and showcase their products. To learn more about this innovative concept and how it can benefit your brewery, visit TinyPubs or contact ... directly.

Craig Taylor

Tiny Pubs LLC

+1 781-779-9367

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram