Lord Ram Does Not Need Temples Or Castles: Tejashwi Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 3 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that Lord Ram does not need temples or castles.

“Whatever the BJP leaders are saying is just rubbish,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

During his address in Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district, the Deputy Chief Minister brought up the issue of Ram Temple while attacking the BJP.

“PM Modi is talking about Ram temple in Ayodhya. I want to ask people does Lord Ram need Modi. If Lord Ram wants, he can easily make a temple for himself anywhere he wants. However, Modi is showing like he has given a house to Lord Ram,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that there are some people who are projecting Modi like Lord Ram.

“I want to ask these people if they become sick, will they go to a temple or hospital. Lord Ram wants prosperity for every section of society and prosperity will come through good health, education, jobs, and removing poverty,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

However he clarified that he has no objection over Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“My mother is doing Chhath Puja for a long time. We also have a temple at our home where Puja takes place every day,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

