Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Surges Forward, Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 12.40% By 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States commands a significant 45.1% share in the worldwide market, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period. The market's upward trajectory in the United States is propelled by the swift proliferation of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, widespread adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies, and a notable increase in the incidence of chronic diseases.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to be worth US$ 98.9 million in 2023 and to grow at a CAGR of 12.40% over the forecast period, reaching a value of around US$ 318.3 million by 2033.



The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing emphasis on accurate and timely monitoring of intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) in critical care settings. Intra-abdominal pressure is the pressure inside the abdominal cavity, and its monitoring is crucial in critically ill patients, especially those at risk of developing intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) or abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS).

The rising prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension and abdominal compartment syndrome fuels the market for intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices.

Rising Prevalence of Abdominal Hypertension Drive the Global Market

Various driving factors influence the market. A few of these are as follows:



Rising Prevalence of Abdominal Hypertension: The growth in abdominal hypertension patients increases the incidence of conditions, including trauma, organ failure, and pancreatitis. The demand for intra-abdominal pressure management devices is rising to manage and monitor these conditions.

Growing Awareness: Healthcare professionals are growing awareness related to complicated abdominal hypertension. These complicated hypertension include decreased cardiac output, organ dysfunction, and impaired respiratory function. The awareness for early detection of these diseases increases the adoption of intra-abdominal pressure management devices.

Technological Advancements: The rapidly growing advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, such as wireless, smart sensors, and real-time monitoring, fuel the global market. These technologies enhance reliability and ease to use and provide accurate information integrated with electronic health record systems.

Increasing Patients Safety: Patient safety by monitoring abdominal pressure prevents complications and improves patient outcomes. The healthcare sectors, such as clinics and hospitals, heavily invest in intra-abdominal pressure management devices to improve patients' safety and reduce risks.

Growing Geriatric Population: The growing aging population and rising chronic diseases are increasing the adoption of intra-abdominal pressure management devices. These conditions include chronic kidney, diabetes, cardiovascular, and obesity. The demand for intra-abdominal pressure management devices is surging to monitor these diseases.

Rising Surgical Procedures: The increase in surgical incidents, such as abdominal surgeries advancing the global market size. The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices help to monitor and detect after and during surgical procedures and guide decision-making. Favorable Reimbursement Policies: The healthcare sectors across the globe support and encourage the adoption of intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices. They avail favorable reimbursement policies with heavily invest in these devices.



Key Takeaways:



The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 318.3 million with a CAGR of 12.40% by 2033.

In the historical period, the market captured a valuation of US$ 89.4 million with a CAGR of 10.6% in 2022.

The United States dominates the global market by registering a share of 45.1% during the forecast period.

Japan is anticipated to secure a share of 6.4% in the global market by 2033.

With a CAGR of 15.70%, Australia is significantly driving the global market by 2033. Germany is another nation predicted to register a share of 6.7% in the global market during the forecast period.

"In the latest comprehensive market research study conducted by our esteemed research manager, the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market has been meticulously analyzed and scrutinized. The report reveals a nuanced understanding of market dynamics, key trends, and growth prospects, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders." Says, Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

How are the Key Players Adding Value to the Global Market?

The market is highly competitive due to several leading key players present globally. The prominent players innovate advanced products by heavily investing in research and development activities. These players focus on developing products as per consumers' needs. Key players that adopt various marketing methodologies to uplift the global market are mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and agreements.

Key Players:



C.R. Bard, Inc.

ConvaTec Group PLC

Stryker Corporation

Biometrix Ltd. (Degania Silicone, Ltd.)

Centurion Medical Products

Holtech Medical

Potrero Medical

Gaeltec Devises Ltd.

Speigelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

C2Dx Inc.

Scranton Gillette Communication

Nutrimedics S.A.

SEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd Carl Zeiss AG



Recent Developments in the Global Market:

In 2019, C2Dx Inc announced its new product line Intra-compartmental Pressure Monitoring System, from Stryker Corporation. It helps to monitor and identify to provide accurate information on chronic diseases.

Key Segmentations:

By Product:



Disposables Equipment

By Application:



Intra-abdominal Hypertension Intra-compartment Pressure

By End User:



Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa



