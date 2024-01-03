DIGI America Welcomes Drew Long As Senior Product & Customer Support Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Drew Long, the Newest Addition to DIGI America's Team, Bringing Unparalleled Expertise to Lead Product and Customer Support Strategies.

SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DIGI America provides leading-edge solutions for the Retail & Food Industry with a wide range of products ready to Stretch Wrap Packages, Apply Pre-printed Labels, Print and Apply Labels as well as Weigh, Price, and Label Packages. These innovative technologies cover solutions for Produce, Seafood, Bakery, Cheese, Meat & Poultry Processing Centers.Drew Long boasts an extensive career spanning over 18 years in the realm of Information Technology ERP support, program analysis, software development, and support center management within a large garage door manufacturing company that catered to the United States, Canada, and Mexico markets.In his most recent role as an Application Developer & Software Support, Drew showcased his proficiency by constructing and overseeing the management of an impressive portfolio comprising 100+ custom forms, reports, and labels. Preceding this, his tenure as a Webmaster and Program Analyst was marked by the management of a vast database encompassing over 10,000 garage door configurations for custom orders, coupled with the development of more than 200 exclusive dealer-based websites.Drew's leadership acumen shines through as he led a team of operators in the support center. His strategic approach included coordinating training initiatives, formulating individual goal plans, and successfully implementing a 24-hour support rotation during the migration to a new ERP platform.Beyond the professional realm, Drew is a sports enthusiast, dedicating his spare time to coaching basketball, enjoying golf with his two daughters, and teaching his two-year-old son the rules of the game. Drew's passion for sports extends to the realm of announcing, where he has been the primary Public Address announcer for both his local high school and his alma mater, Catawba College, spanning over 12 years, covering football and basketball events.Married for over 17 years to his wife, Tiffany, Drew and his family proudly call Lexington, North Carolina, home. Eager to embark on new challenges, Drew looks forward to assembling a team dedicated to elevating customer service and product support, with a simultaneous focus on enhancing individual goals and mastering the intricacies of DIGI processes.

