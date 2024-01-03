(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flywheel Brands, Inc. Embarks on a New Era with Strategic Acquisition
Flywheel Brands, Inc., an industry leader, is delighted to announce a transformative milestone in its journey – the strategic acquisition of Dynamic Decals & Promotions and Bespoke Printing.
This strategic move, set to conclude on January 1, 2024, marks a significant step towards amplifying both sales and manufacturing capacities. Aligned with Flywheel Brands' steadfast commitment to elevating its market presence, this acquisition reinforces its standing as a dynamic force in the industry.
Integrating Dynamic Decals & Promotions and Bespoke Printing into the Flywheel family strengthens manufacturing capabilities and introduces a highly skilled sales team poised to propel business expansion.
President Bart Simpson expressed his enthusiasm, remarking, "We're excited
to elevate our manufacturing capabilities and broaden our market reach with
a highly capable sales team. This strategic move resonates with our
long-term vision for Flywheel Brands, Inc., and we eagerly anticipate the
opportunities it presents for our company and our valued customers."
This acquisition underscores Flywheel Brands, Inc.'s unwavering
commitment to delivering top-notch products and services, marking a pivotal
moment in the company's trajectory toward reaching new heights in the
industry.
Bart Simpson
Flywheel Brands, Inc.
...
