Toyota Motor North America Reports 2023 U.S. Sales Results

Electrified vehicle sales – battery, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells – surge 30 percent and make up nearly one-third of total sales volume 26 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2024

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2023 U.S.

sales of 2,248,477 vehicles, an increase of 6.6 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 7.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2022.

The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2023 sales of 619,661 vehicles, an increase of 15.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 18.5 percent on a DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. U.S. December 2023 sales totaled 226,116 vehicles, an increase of 25.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 30.3 percent on a DSR basis compared to December 2022.

"Toyota's multi-pathway approach to electrification accelerated in 2023 with even more vehicle choices to meet our customer's lifestyle and budget," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA.

"Our teams are busy preparing for an outstanding 2024 to bring 22 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles to showrooms, including sedans and more electrified options to satisfy strong customer demand. By the end of 2025, we plan to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle in the U.S."

2023 Highlights

TMNA:



26 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

2023 electrified vehicle sales of 657,327 represent 29.2 percent of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 12th consecutive year, and 20 of the last 21 years

December sales up 25.5 percent on a volume basis

December car division sales up 13.6 percent on a volume basis

December truck division sales up 39.0 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter sales up 15.4 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter car division sales up 8.5 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter truck sales up 18.4 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 60.9 percent on a volume basis

Since 2021, TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $16 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand

Continued successful rollout of its digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:



2023 electrified vehicles sales of 565,800 represent 29.3 percent of total sales volume

Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 12th consecutive year

December sales up 17.7 percent on a volume basis

December car sales up 14.1 percent on a volume basis

December truck sales up 19.3 percent on a volume basis

December electrified vehicle sales up 59.4 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter division sales up 9.9 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter car sales up 9.0 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter SUV sales up 17.7 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter truck sales up 10.3 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 56.4 percent on a volume basis

Corolla projected to be the number one compact car in America

Camry number one passenger car in America for the 22nd consecutive year

Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 19th consecutive year

RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 8th consecutive year

All-time best-ever year for:



GR Corolla



Corolla Hybrid



Corolla Cross



Mirai



bZ4X



RAV4 Hybrid



Sequoia Tundra Hybrid

Lexus Division:



2023 electrified vehicles sales of 91,527 represent 28.6 percent of total sales volume

December car division sales up 9.2 percent on a volume basis

December truck division sales 120.8 percent on a volume basis

December electrified vehicle sales up 97.0 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter division sales up 59.7 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter car sales up 4.4 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter truck sales up 80.1 percent on a volume basis

Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 94.1 percent on a volume basis

All-time best-ever year for:



Total electrified vehicle sales



Total LUVs



IS 500



NX Hybrid



NX Plug-in Hybrid



Total NX RX Hybrid

