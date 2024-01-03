               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Toyota Motor North America Reports 2023 U.S. Sales Results


1/3/2024 11:16:48 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Toyota is projected to be the number one retail brand for the 12th consecutive year
  • Electrified vehicle sales – battery, hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells – surge 30 percent and make up nearly one-third of total sales volume
  • 26 electrified vehicle options available, the most among any automaker with more in showrooms throughout 2024

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported year-end 2023 U.S.
sales of 2,248,477 vehicles, an increase of 6.6 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 7.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to 2022.

The company reported U.S. fourth quarter 2023 sales of 619,661 vehicles, an increase of 15.4 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 18.5 percent on a DSR basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. U.S. December 2023 sales totaled 226,116 vehicles, an increase of 25.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 30.3 percent on a DSR basis compared to December 2022.

"Toyota's multi-pathway approach to electrification accelerated in 2023 with even more vehicle choices to meet our customer's lifestyle and budget," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA.
"Our teams are busy preparing for an outstanding 2024 to bring 22 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles to showrooms, including sedans and more electrified options to satisfy strong customer demand. By the end of 2025, we plan to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus vehicle in the U.S."

2023 Highlights

TMNA:

  • 26 total electrified vehicles currently available in dealerships between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
  • 2023 electrified vehicle sales of 657,327 represent 29.2 percent of total sales volume
  • Projected to be the number one seller of passenger vehicles for the 12th consecutive year, and 20 of the last 21 years
  • December sales up 25.5 percent on a volume basis
  • December car division sales up 13.6 percent on a volume basis
  • December truck division sales up 39.0 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter sales up 15.4 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter car division sales up 8.5 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter truck sales up 18.4 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 60.9 percent on a volume basis
  • Since 2021, TMNA has announced new investments of nearly $16 billion into its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts to meet customer demand
  • Continued successful rollout of its digital retail platforms, Smartpath for Toyota and Monogram for Lexus
  • Lowest incentives among full-line manufacturers

Toyota Division:

  • 2023 electrified vehicles sales of 565,800 represent 29.3 percent of total sales volume
  • Projected to be the number one retail brand for the 12th consecutive year
  • December sales up 17.7 percent on a volume basis
  • December car sales up 14.1 percent on a volume basis
  • December truck sales up 19.3 percent on a volume basis
  • December electrified vehicle sales up 59.4 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter division sales up 9.9 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter car sales up 9.0 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter SUV sales up 17.7 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter truck sales up 10.3 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 56.4 percent on a volume basis
  • Corolla projected to be the number one compact car in America
  • Camry number one passenger car in America for the 22nd consecutive year
  • Tacoma number one small pickup in America for the 19th consecutive year
  • RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 8th consecutive year
  • All-time best-ever year for:
    • GR Corolla
    • Corolla Hybrid
    • Corolla Cross
    • Mirai
    • bZ4X
    • RAV4 Hybrid
    • Sequoia
    • Tundra Hybrid

Lexus Division:

  • 2023 electrified vehicles sales of 91,527 represent 28.6 percent of total sales volume
  • December car division sales up 9.2 percent on a volume basis
  • December truck division sales 120.8 percent on a volume basis
  • December electrified vehicle sales up 97.0 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter division sales up 59.7 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter car sales up 4.4 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter truck sales up 80.1 percent on a volume basis
  • Fourth quarter electrified vehicle sales up 94.1 percent on a volume basis
  • All-time best-ever year for:
    • Total electrified vehicle sales
    • Total LUVs
    • IS 500
    • NX Hybrid
    • NX Plug-in Hybrid
    • Total NX
    • RX Hybrid

About Toyota
 Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation is committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company's 14 U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

Media contact:
Victor Vanov
[email protected]
469.292.1318

TOYOTA
U.S. SALES SUMMARY

December 2023


-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2023

2022

DSR %

VOL %

2023

2022

DSR %

VOL %

TOTAL TMNA

226,116

180,147

30.3

25.5

2,248,477

2,108,458

7.0

6.6

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.

188,338

160,039

22.2

17.7

1,928,228

1,849,754

4.6

4.2

TOTAL LEXUS DIV.

37,778

20,108

95.1

87.9

320,249

258,704

24.2

23.8

COROLLA

23,400

17,982

35.1

30.1

232,370

222,216

4.9

4.6

SUPRA

245

258

-1.4

-5.0

2,652

4,952

-46.3

-46.4

GR86 (INCL FR-S)

790

860

-4.6

-8.1

11,078

11,996

-7.4

-7.7

MIRAI

23

303

-92.1

-92.4

2,737

2,094

31.1

30.7

CROWN

2,271

0

0

0

19,063

0

0

0

AVALON

0

12

-100.0

-100.0

55

12,215

-99.5

-99.5

PRIUS

5,178

4,907

9.6

5.5

38,052

36,919

3.4

3.1

CAMRY

25,405

25,906

1.8

-1.9

290,649

295,201

-1.2

-1.5

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR

57,312

50,228

18.5

14.1

596,656

585,593

2.2

1.9

IS

2,090

1,922

12.9

8.7

22,521

21,386

5.7

5.3

RC

169

207

-15.2

-18.4

1,752

2,648

-33.6

-33.8

ES

3,873

3,395

18.5

14.1

39,117

41,735

-6.0

-6.3

LS

181

223

-15.7

-18.8

2,234

2,679

-16.3

-16.6

LC

154

178

-10.2

-13.5

1,761

1,387

27.4

27.0

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR

6,468

5,925

13.4

9.2

67,388

69,837

-3.2

-3.5

TOTAL TMNA CAR

63,780

56,153

18.0

13.6

664,044

655,430

1.6

1.3

C-HR

1

604

-99.8

-99.8

777

12,141

-93.6

-93.6

BZ4X

669

634

9.6

5.5

9,329

1,220

667.2

664.7

RAV4

47,044

33,489

45.9

40.5

434,943

399,941

9.1

8.8

COROLLA CROSS

7,484

5,609

38.6

33.4

71,110

56,666

25.9

25.5

VENZA

2,555

2,924

-9.3

-12.6

29,907

33,683

-10.9

-11.2

HIGHLANDER

12,330

20,247

-36.8

-39.1

169,543

222,805

-23.7

-23.9

GRAND HIGHLANDER

8,354

0

0

0

48,036

0

0

0

4RUNNER

12,275

7,291

74.8

68.4

119,238

121,023

-1.2

-1.5

SEQUOIA

2,468

2,073

23.6

19.1

22,182

5,314

318.8

317.4

LAND CRUISER

1

3

-65.4

-66.7

7

48

-85.4

-85.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV

93,181

72,874

32.8

27.9

905,072

852,841

6.5

6.1

SIENNA

5,857

6,107

-0.4

-4.1

66,547

69,751

-4.3

-4.6

TACOMA

19,475

20,855

-3.0

-6.6

234,768

237,323

-0.8

-1.1

TUNDRA

12,513

9,975

30.3

25.4

125,185

104,246

20.5

20.1

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP

31,988

30,830

7.7

3.8

359,953

341,569

5.7

5.4

TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK

131,026

109,811

23.9

19.3

1,331,572

1,264,161

5.7

5.3

UX

883

1,060

-13.5

-16.7

11,846

10,237

16.1

15.7

NX

8,579

6,088

46.3

40.9

74,526

49,002

52.6

52.1

RZ

1,025

0

0

0

5,386

0

0

0

RX

12,248

3,769

237.5

225.0

114,033

96,041

19.1

18.7

TX

3,734

0

0

0

8,201

0

0

0

GX

4,256

2,828

56.3

50.5

31,910

29,945

6.9

6.6

LX

585

438

38.7

33.6

6,959

3,642

91.7

91.1

TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK

31,310

14,183

129.2

120.8

252,861

188,867

34.3

33.9

TOTAL TMNA TRUCK

162,336

123,994

36.0

30.9

1,584,433

1,453,028

9.4

9.0

Selling Days

26

27

306

307

DSR = Daily Selling Rate



























TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY

December 2023


-- CURRENT MONTH --


-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --


2023

2022

DSR %

VOL%

2023

2022

DSR %

VOL%

TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID

4,080

2,964

42.9

37.7

30,495

25,062

22.1

21.7

TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME

1,098

1,943

-41.3

-43.5

7,557

11,857

-36.1

-36.3

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

4,905

3,254

56.5

50.7

47,990

27,799

73.2

72.6

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

4,860

1,411

257.7

244.4

35,445

41,830

-15.0

-15.3

TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID

0

5

-100.0

-100.0

9

3,565

-99.7

-99.7

TOYOTA MIRAI

23

303

-92.1

-92.4

2,737

2,094

31.1

30.7

TOYOTA CROWN

2,271

0

0

0

19,063

0

0

0

TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID

5,857

6,107

-0.4

-4.1

66,539

69,720

-4.3

-4.6

TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID

3,427

6,565

-45.8

-47.8

49,654

43,711

14.0

13.6

TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID

2,077

0

0

0

11,986

0

0

0

TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID

2,467

2,070

23.8

19.2

22,151

4,797

363.3

361.8

TOYOTA BZ4X BEV

669

634

9.6

5.5

9,329

1,220

667.2

664.7

TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID

19,357

8,086

148.6

139.4

161,125

149,938

7.8

7.5

TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME

2,605

1,018

165.7

155.9

26,073

18,567

40.9

40.4

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID

2,737

0

0

0

15,437

0

0

0

TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID

2,555

2,924

-9.3

-12.6

29,907

33,683

-10.9

-11.2

TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID

4,035

2,261

85.3

78.5

30,303

15,011

102.5

101.9

LEXUS ES HYBRID

1,179

1,140

7.4

3.4

12,677

13,607

-6.5

-6.8

LEXUS UX HYBRID

883

1,060

-13.5

-16.7

11,844

6,884

72.6

72.1

LEXUS NX HYBRID

3,157

2,005

63.5

57.5

21,435

13,873

55.0

54.5

LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID

554

258

123.0

114.7

5,265

3,507

50.6

50.1

LEXUS RZ BEV

1,025

0

0

0

5,386

0

0

0

LEXUS RX HYBRID

3,204

1,003

231.7

219.4

32,965

17,194

92.4

91.7

LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID

282

0

0

0

656

0

0

0

LEXUS TX HYBRID

489

0

0

0

1,155

0

0

0

LEXUS LS HYBRID

8

8

3.8

0

107

78

37.6

37.2

LEXUS LC HYBRID

4

1

315.4

300.0

37

19

95.4

94.7

TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles

73,808

45,020

70.3

63.9

657,327

504,016

30.8

30.4

TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles

63,023

39,545

65.5

59.4

565,800

448,854

26.5

26.1

TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles

10,785

5,475

104.6

97.0

91,527

55,162

66.5

65.9

TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO

32.6
%

25.0
%

29.2
%

23.9
%

Selling Days

26

27

306

307

Legal Disclaimer:
