CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS THIRD LOCATION FOR SAN ANTONIO AREA IN JUST ONE YEAR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -First 100 Guests at Jan. 17th Grand Opening Receive Free Chicken Salad for a Year -

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its third location in the San Antonio, Texas, area. Less than a year after introducing the brand in Stone Oak and Westover Hills, the local business trio of James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle and George Shaw are opening Chicken Salad Chick in New Braunfels at 1050 FM 306. Located in Gruene Heights Center, the restaurant boasts a convenient drive-thru and spacious patio for outdoor dining. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with the first 100 guests receiving free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, New Braunfels guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:



Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

Thursday, Jan. 18 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Stainless Steel Water Bottle.**

Friday, Jan. 19 –

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Small Cooler.** Saturday, Jan. 20 –

The first 50 guests to purchase a large Quick Chick will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote.**

This is the third of eight locations Oberg, Rochelle and Shaw of South Texas Chick plan to bring to San Antonio over the next several years. They are already deeply entrenched in the Stone Oak, Westover Hills and now New Braunfels communities, working with their local Chambers of Commerce, school districts and nonprofits like Christus Children's, which will once again be the beneficiary of their Friends & Family pre-opening events.

"These communities are growing by leaps and bounds with many young families and local retirees," said Jeff Rochelle, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in San Antonio. "We love sharing Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch chicken salad

and joy-filled culture with all of our guests and giving back to this area that has given us so much."

Co-owner James Oberg has lived and worked in New Braunfels for the past 16 years. He added, "My family moved to this area for its small-town feel, rich history and beautiful scenery. My children have grown up here, and we've had the opportunity to become involved with many school, sport and church activities. It's a wonderfully close-knit community. We are thrilled to bring them delicious lunch, dinner and catering options we know they can use and enjoy."

The New Braunfels Chicken Salad Chick will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook

and Instagram

for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit .

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick