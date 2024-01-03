Fluidform Biotm Welcomes New Executive Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bringing Deep Domain Expertise for Future Growth

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FluidForm BioTM announced that it has named Jonathan Paris as general counsel and head of corporate strategy, Naomi Phaneuf as chief marketing officer, and Alex Lenz as vice president of people & business operations.

"We are thrilled to introduce the following key executives, each bringing a wealth of experience, strategic vision, and expertise to their respective roles," said Mike Graffeo, CEO and co-founder at FluidForm BioTM.

Paris is a seasoned legal executive and commercial attorney who has counseled domestic and multinational publicly traded and privately held organizations. Most recently, Paris was Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel of Rapid Micro Biosystems, a life sciences technology company, where he led the legal and compliance functions while helping the company IPO. Previously, Paris held numerous leadership positions at Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, and Covidien. Paris received his BA in Economics & Government from Colby College, and an MSF and a JD from Suffolk University.

Phaneuf joins the company with over 19 years of marketing experience and is responsible for leading FluidForm BioTM's core marketing functions including marketing strategy, brand, communications, digital & social media, and growth. Prior to joining FluidForm BioTM, she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing of SAI360, orchestrating a corporate rebrand and spearheading the marketing strategy. A marketing veteran, Phaneuf has global experience across healthcare, medical technology, cybersecurity, and GRC sectors. Phaneuf holds an MA in Integrated Marketing Communications from Marist College and a BS in Business Administration from Saint Michael's College.

Recently promoted, Lenz has been a member of the FluidForm BioTM team since 2019 and is responsible for managing recruitment and people operations in tandem with driving operational excellence. Prior to joining FluidForm BioTM, Lenz served as a principal analyst at Dell EMC leading company-wide technology projects. Previously, Lenz held a variety of senior roles across large corporations and start-ups. Lenz holds a BS in Finance & Accounting Management from Northeastern University.

These new executives join the leadership team to advance FluidForm BioTM's mission to revolutionize the life sciences industry through innovative tissue therapeutic technologies, breakthrough scientific progress, and an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life on a global scale.

About FluidForm BioTM

FluidForm BioTM is creating living human tissue for better treatment of disease. Our patented FRESHTM technology is a revolutionary platform designed to build tissue using cells, proteins, and nothing else. Through partnerships with top life science companies, our technology has been validated to produce the highest quality tissue in a variety of applications. We deliver human tissue that is indistinguishable from the real thing. Our living tissue will offer therapies to countless patients who deserve better treatment options.



FluidForm BioTM was founded in 2018 on the belief that the world needs transformational technologies led by creative and passionate experts that help people lead better lives. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, learn more at fluidformbio

or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .



SOURCE FluidForm Bio