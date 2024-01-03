Murata Expands Matter-Compliant Iot Connectivity Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMYRNA, Ga., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Murata today introduced the Type 2FR connectivity module. The solution is driven by NXP® Semiconductor's RW612 Wireless MCU with integrated Tri-radio and measures just 12mm x 11mm. Its class-leading integration, efficiency, and tri-radio capabilities represent a breakthrough in IoT connectivity. Target applications include smart home devices, smart appliances, enterprise and industrial automation, and smart city and smart energy solutions.

The Type 2FR supports various communication protocols, including dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) 5.3, 802.15.4, and ethernet. This versatility ensures seamless connectivity and operational efficiency. Additionally, Type 2FR is primed for Matter, enabling compatibility with Matter over WiFi, Matter over Thread, and Matter over Ethernet, simplifying device interoperability and management.

With its built-in 260 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M33 core, 1.2 MB of RAM, 16 MB of flash memory, and fortified by NXP EdgeLock® security technology, the Type 2FR establishes a secure environment for a broad spectrum of IoT applications. The module offers the flexibility to operate in co-processor mode. The RW612 is supported by the NXP MCUXpresso ecosystem of software and tools to accelerate development and reduce time-to-market. The solution also boasts full regulatory certification and provides numerous external antenna options, ensuring compliance and reliability.

Mehul Udani, Vice President, Corporate Technology and Innovation, Murata Americas stated, "Murata's commitment to innovation and collaboration is evidenced in this miniaturized, high-performance, highly integrated module. By leveraging our proprietary technology and NXP's latest Tri-radio Wireless MCU, we have delivered a robust solution that is approximately 50 percent smaller compared to discrete implementation. Further, the WiFi and ethernet capability allows the IoT device to function as a border router to enable other new applications."

Larry Olivas, Vice President and General Manager for Wireless Connectivity Solutions, NXP Semiconductors added, "Murata possesses a strong mass market portfolio of wireless module solutions based on NXP's ICs. This latest offering demonstrates an advanced solution that enables a complete system in a module, thus reducing design time and risk for IoT developers."

This announcement represents an expansion of Murata's new class of IoT offerings announced in March . The Type 2EL is a small and high-performance module based on NXP's IW612 combo chipset and supports IEEE 802/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5.3 BR/EDR/LE + 802.15.4. The Type 2DL is based on NXP's IW611 combo chipset and supports IEEE 802/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5.3 BR/EDR/LE.

Murata will showcase the Matter-enabled tri-radio module solution portfolio at CES 2024 January 9-12 in Las Vegas (West Hall, Booth 6300). Samples will be available at the same time. More information can be requested from the Murata team here .

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

