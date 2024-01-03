Biochips Market - A Global And Regional Analysis And Forecasts, 2024-2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biochips Market - A Global and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global biochip market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, offering insights into key market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities, and forecast that a decision maker can take advantage of.

The market study encompasses a detailed examination of various applications including technological advancements, and market dynamics. It explores the market based on segmentations such as by application, by end user, and by product type and highlights the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategies for market expansion. The report delves into regional segmentation, evaluating market performance across different geographical areas. Additionally, it discusses the impact of macroeconomic factors on market growth and explores potential investment opportunities for stakeholders.

With a focus on fostering a deep understanding of market dynamics, the report serves as a valuable resource for businesses, investors, and industry participants seeking strategic insights into the evolving global biobanks market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:



What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global biochips market and their case studies?

How the biochips market evolves and what did is its scope in the future?

What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global biochips market?

How will each segment of the global biochips market grow during the forecast period?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period? What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Standard Bio Tools

GE Healthcare

Li-COR Inc.

Qiagen Randox Laboratories Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

2. Biochip Market by Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Biochip Market, by

2.3.1 DNA Chips

2.3.1.1 Gene Expression

2.3.1.2 SNP Genotyping

2.3.1.3 Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment

2.3.1.4 Genomics

2.3.1.5 Drug Discovery

2.3.1.6 Agricultural Biotechnology

2.3.1.7 Other DNA Chip Applications

2.3.2 Lab-on-a-Chip Market

2.3.2.1 Clinical Diagnostics

2.3.2.2 Genomics

2.3.2.3 IVD & POC

2.3.2.4 Proteomics

2.3.2.5 Drug Discovery

2.3.2.6 Others

2.3.3 Protein Chips Market

2.3.3.1 Proteomics

2.3.3.2 Expression Profiling

2.3.3.3 Diagnostics

2.3.3.4 High-Throughput Screening

2.3.3.5 Drug Discovery

2.3.4 Other Arrays

2.3.4.1 Cell Arrays

2.3.4.2 Tissue Arrays

2.4 By Technology

2.4.1 Microarrays

2.4.2 Microfluidics

2.5 By End User

2.5.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

2.5.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

2.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

2.5.4 Others

3. Biochip Market by Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Biochip Market, by Type

3.3.1 DNA Chips

3.3.2 Lab-on-Chip

3.3.3 Protein Chips

3.3.4 Other Arrays

4. Biochip Market by Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Markets

4.3.1.1 Key Market Participants in North America

4.3.1.2 Business Drivers

4.3.1.3 Business Challenges

4.3.2 Application

4.3.3 Product

4.3.4 North America by Country

4.3.4.1 U.S.

4.3.4.2 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Latin America

4.7 Middle East and Africa

5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Market Share

5.2.7 Analyst View

