Etherio Shines At GDUSA Awards: Celebrating Three Distinguished Wins

Etherio wins big at GDUSA Awards, securing 3 top titles in event design among 8,000 entries, led by visionary Creative Director Rob Maxwell.

- Jena DunhamATLANTA, GA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we usher in a new year, Etherio, a leading meeting and association management company, is thrilled to share its remarkable achievements at the prestigious Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) awards, commemorating the award's 60th anniversary. In a vibrant display of creative prowess, Etherio clinched not just one but three coveted titles, reinforcing its status as a leader in cutting-edge event design .An esteemed platform for six decades, GDUSA's American Design Awards has served as the premier showcase for outstanding work created by in-house graphic designers and creative professionals. In 2023, the competition was fierce, with over 8,000 submissions, yet only the top echelon, less than 10%, were recognized for their excellence.CELEBRATING CREATIVITY AND EXCELLENCEEtherio's winning streak includes two awards for their outstanding event signage design and a third award for the exceptional design of an international association conference logo."The GDUSA awards are not just a celebration of creativity; they're a testament to the extraordinary talent and vision across the nation," explained Jena Dunham, Etherio's Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services. "To emerge as winners in three categories from thousands of entries is not just an honor – it's a resonant endorsement of our relentless drive for creativity and innovation in event design."Central to Etherio's triumphant journey is the visionary work of Rob Maxwell, the company's Creative Director. His leadership of the creative team and design process has been pivotal in Etherio's recent accolades. His creativity, strategic thinking, and visionary approach have set a new benchmark in design excellence and played a crucial role in pushing the boundaries in event and association management design.ABOUT GDUSAGraphic Design USA (GDUSA) has been a source of news and information for graphic designers and the broader creative community for 60 years. In addition to the print magazine, the brand encompasses the national website, a monthly e-newsletter, a digital edition of the magazine, and several national design competitions culminating in showcases of the best in graphic and digital design.ABOUT ETHERIOEtherio united the established and award-winning brands of MeetingAdvice, Meeting Expectations, and Global Meetings and Incentives (GMI) under single ownership. Now unified, Etherio provides the most customer-centric association management, meeting planning, incentive, logistics, and sourcing solutions available to the market. We're rooted in Atlanta with offices in Florida and Colorado, a worldwide reach, and a reputation for delivering excellence.At Etherio, we don't just plan events; we craft experiences that leave a lasting impression. Discover our visionary impact and explore our portfolio of success on our newly revamped website, featuring detailed case studies highlighting our award-winning work. Let's make your next event a masterpiece – contact us to learn more about our creative capabilities.

