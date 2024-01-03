Todd Shatkin, DDS Announces Free Implant Consultations For 2024 🦷

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Todd Shatkin DDS Creating Winning Smiles

Mini Dental Implant Options - Schedule A Free Consultation

Missing Teeth? Loose Dentures? We Can Help!

Aesthetic Associates Centre in Buffalo, NY

Dr. Todd Shatkin offers free implant consultations throughout 2024, including 3D x-rays and custom treatment plans for mini dental implants.

- Todd Shatkin, DDSBUFFALO, NY, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned implant dentist, Dr. Todd Shatkin , is excited to offer free implant consultations throughout 2024, including 3D CBCT x-rays and personalized treatment plans for mini dental implants . Recognizing the widespread need for solutions to missing teeth and loose dentures, Dr. Shatkin is committed to making high-quality dental care accessible and affordable.These mini dental implants are an innovative, cost-effective alternative to traditional dental implants , designed for patients with bone loss or who are ineligible for invasive bone grafting procedures. They offer numerous advantages, such as reduced healing time, fewer dental visits, and the potential for same-day procedures.Why Choose Mini Dental Implants?Half The Size - Mini Implants are about half the size of traditional implant, and therefore don't require as much bone. With less bone needed, costly, painful and time-consuming bone grafts are typically not required.Half The Cost - In most cases, the mini dental implant procedure is around half the cost of a traditional implant case, saving you money.Preserves Bone Structure - Implants preserve your natural bone structure so you can maintain the shape of your face and avoid continued bone loss where teeth are missing.Immediate Results - Because they are less invasive, and don't require the lengthy healing time of traditional implants, they can typically be loaded with crowns, bridges and dentures immediately.Less Healing Time & Fewer Visits - Because mini implants are much smaller, placing them is a less invasive procedure-requiring less healing time and discomfort, and fewer visits.No More Decay - Mini implants are made out of titanium-the same type of material that is used on artificial joints, and they are not subject to decay or periodontal disease.Understanding the challenges of distance, Dr. Shatkin also extends his services to those outside the area via free Zoom or FaceTime consultations, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to explore their options for a better smile."We believe in transforming lives through better dental care. Our mini dental implants are not only more affordable but also less invasive, making them an ideal solution for many patients," said Dr. Shatkin. "We're here to help you rediscover your smile, no matter where you are."Patients are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer to consult with the leading expert in mini dental implants. Dr. Shatkin's dedication to excellence and patient care is evident in every aspect of his practice.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit Todd Shatkin DDS at or call (716) 839-1700.

Geron Evanson

ACCELERATE NOW INC

+1 716-601-1185

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Dental Implant Options by Todd E. Shatkin, DDS