The Trade Mastermind Announces Exciting Van Giveaway For Construction Business Owners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attend a business training event in January for a chance to win this van

Trade Mastermind welcomes you into the new business training suite

This leading construction business training provider announced a giveaway launch giving all training attendees a chance to win a Ford Transit Van worth £15,000.

- Joseph Valente, CEOPETERBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Trade Mastermind, the leading training and coaching provider for the UK construction industry, is renowned for empowering trade business owners to start and scale a profitable business. To beat the“January blues” and help business owners start the year with the right strategy, the team is thrilled to announce a special giveaway launch. All attendees of their highly acclaimed 7-Figure Business Builder Masterclass events stand a chance to win a Ford Transit Custom worth £15,000.Joseph Valente's Message on the New Training Suite and CompetitionBBC Apprentice winner Joseph Valente, CEO of The Trade Mastermind, expressed his enthusiasm for the new year and the launch of their new training suite. "This is a big investment for us in our business and in the construction industry. We can now train up to 100 businesses at once in this venue live," said Valente.To celebrate the launch, Valente announced a special competition: "I'm giving away a Ford Transit van on the 2nd of February, worth £15,000. To enter, simply attend one of our free training days in January, get a proven business strategy to scale in 2024, and explore the new community and training space we're creating for everyone in the industry."These training days, occurring between January 1st and January 31st, offer valuable insights for trades looking to scale and grow. "You'll learn about lead generation, sales, operations, systems, processes, and finance. Although the day itself is worth £500, we're offering it for free if you register. This automatically enters your name to win the van," added Valente.Commitment to Giving Back and Sharing the Essential Business KnowledgeHe emphasised the commitment of The Trade Mastermind to the construction industry: "What's important to me is giving back to the industry, getting it hyped up about the opportunities that present themselves. We're not just training you; we're giving you the tools and vehicles to succeed."This giveaway is part of company's ongoing commitment to support and nurture growth in the construction industry. The 7-Figure Business Builder Masterclass is set to cover vital topics such as marketing, sales, financial management, and operational efficiency. These masterclasses are designed to equip construction business owners in any trade with the tools and knowledge necessary to scale their businesses effectively.In addition to the chance to win the van, January attendees will also receive exclusive bonuses including free full-day business training, a £100 Amazon Giftcard, and a signed book by Joseph Valente."Our goal is to not just provide knowledge but also to add tangible value to the hardworking business owners and sole-traders in the construction industry," added Valente. "This van giveaway is a symbol of our dedication to the success of our clients."For registration and more details about the masterclass and the giveaway, please visit the website and choose one of the available events.About Trade MastermindThe Trade Group Ltd (trading as The Trade Mastermind), led by Joseph Valente, offers a range of services designed to elevate construction and trade businesses. From mentoring by industry experts to comprehensive training programs, they provide resources for businesses of all sizes. Their success stories and over 500 TrustPilot reviews include helping clients achieve remarkable growth, increased profitability, and operational efficiency.ENDS

Tamara Baranova

Trade Mastermind

+44 330 058 7100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok