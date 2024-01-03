BRENEMAN CAPITAL ACQUIRES 52-UNIT APARTMENT IN CHICAGO, IL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 29th, 2023, Breneman Capital acquired

the

apartment

community

known

as Adams Laflin Place located at 128 S Laflin Street in Chicago, IL.

This immediately follows

Breneman Capital's purchase of Ashland Place located at 33 S Ashland Avenue from the Jerry Reinsdorf-backed Michigan Avenue Real Estate Group, as previously reported by

The Real Deal (link ).



Continue Reading

Breneman Capital acquired the apartment community known as Adams Laflin Place in Chicago, IL.

Post this

Adams Laflin Place

was built in 2020 and consists of 52 total units, including seven (7) 1-bedroom/1.5- bathroom and forty-five (45) 2-bedroom/2-bathroom floorplans. The apartment building is located in Chicago's

West

Loop

neighborhood –

one

of

the

most

desirable

and

amenity-rich

locations

in

the

entire country. The acquisition reinforces Breneman Capital's footprint in the Chicago multifamily market where the firm has been investing for over ten years.

The property resides just west of Skinner Park and features luxury condominium finishes and unobstructed

views

of

the

Chicago skyline. The

investment

basis

represents

a

significant

discount to replacement cost and trades of comparable properties in the West Loop neighborhood.

The

property will

be

managed

by

Dwelle

Properties,

a

full-service

property management

firm

founded in 2019 by Drew Breneman and Sam Meyer. Breneman Capital intends to maximize value by capitalizing on its existing scale and synergies in the Chicago multifamily market to eliminate loss-to-lease, increase ancillary income, and optimize expenses to be in line with comparable properties across its portfolio.

"Adams Laflin Place is our second acquisition in the West Loop in as many months, following our purchase of Ashland Place in November. That brings our total footprint to 171 units in just the West Loop neighborhood alone. We were mostly buying 6 to 8-unit properties when we began investing in Chicago in 2013, so it's truly rewarding to see how far we've come. Trading up in size, quality, and location is a testament to our company's growth trajectory and the trust we've built with our investors," says Evan

Dillon, 28, Vice President.

"Our company was dormant for three years in terms of new Chicago acquisitions, so purchasing two properties totaling

99 units in back-to-back

months is a significant feat. We had

a lot of investors, both old

and

new,

join

the

fold.

For

them

to

participate

in

investments

that

are

best-in-class

construction

and location is something special," says Tom Stein, 31, Senior Associate.

"Anyone who lives in or visits the West Loop can see just how desirable the neighborhood is, and that's consistent with our strategy for how and where to invest long-term. We project very strong returns for our investors, but that it's through such high-quality real estate is the reason why we are so excited. I think we'd all agree that this is the best property in our entire portfolio," says Sam

Markin, 27, Associate.

"This deal would not have been possible without our exceptional brokers from

CRE Advising Steve Horvath and Marc Bombicino. They

are phenomenal in what they do, and this is now our 3rd transaction with

them.

Thank

you

to

Brett

Hill

at

Greystone

for

providing

the

financing in

such

a

challenging

capital market environment," says Drew Breneman, 38, Breneman Capital's Founder & CEO.

About Breneman

Capital

Breneman Capital is a private real estate investment management firm specializing in the multifamily property sector. Breneman Capital

employs

a

deliberate

investment

approach,

leveraging

data

analytics and proprietary technology to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for investors.

About

the

Founder

Drew began his real estate career at just 19 years old when he bought his first two rental properties. At that early age, he learned real estate was the best method to generate cash flow and build wealth long- term when he was looking at how to invest his own money. He has since dedicated his career to building an organization that makes investing in high-quality real estate opportunities available to passive investors.

If you would like more information about this acquisition by

Breneman

Capital,

please contact:

Evan

Dillon

1243

W Madison

St

Chicago, IL 60607

P:

248-921-8057

E:

[email protected]

Other Resources

Link

to

Breneman

Capital's

website:

Breneman

SOURCE Breneman Capital