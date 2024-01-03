Premier Ice Prospects Joins Forces With 200X85 To Elevate Girls Youth Hockey Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Youth Hockey Organizations Combine to Expand Opportunities for Female Players

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Ice Prospects (PIP Hockey) and 200x85 are excited to announce a strategic merger aimed at maximizing experiences and developmental opportunities for girls youth hockey players. The partnership between PIP Hockey and 200x85 brings together the expertise and resources of two prominent organizations dedicated to advancing the growth of girls hockey at both the grassroots and elite levels.

Kevin Mann , President & CEO of 200x85 , expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Premier Ice Prospects into the 200x85 hockey family. For over three years, we have watched Kathy Pippy and her team build PIP Hockey into the preeminent platform for girls youth hockey. PIP Hockey's unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality player development and tournament experiences aligns perfectly with 200x85 and we are excited to expand our collective offering to serve the growing popularity of girls hockey. This is incredible news for all 200x85 players/families and we cannot wait to begin this journey with Kathy and her team."

As the Director of Girls Hockey, Kathy Pippy and her team have created and grown Premier Ice Prospects to become the leading organization that focuses solely on providing exposure and developmental opportunities for female players. PIP Hockey, known for its extensive development programs , including ID Camps, Prospects Camps, and Showcases, as well as elite-level tournaments, will integrate seamlessly with 200x85's existing programs, such as CCM 68 Girls and CCM Selects teams. Going forward, the combined 200x85 and PIP Hockey teams will collaboratively work under Kathy's leadership to enhance and expand programming for girls youth hockey.

"I couldn't be more passionate about the impact this will have on girls hockey," said Pippy. "Collaboratively, Premier Ice Prospects and 200x85 are dedicated to taking the girls hockey experience to the next level. Our shared commitment is fueled by a deep passion for the growth and development of female players. Together, we aim to provide an unparalleled platform that will elevate all aspects of girls hockey programming, creating opportunities and experiences that inspire and empower every young athlete in the game."

With a steadfast focus on creating more competitive, larger, and one-of-a-kind girls hockey experiences, the combination of 200x85 and PIP Hockey is expected to elevate the level of talent and provide enhanced opportunities for player development. In the meantime, teams, players, and families can rest assured that upcoming programming will remain consistent and future programming announcements will be communicated in due course.

The addition of PIP Hockey strengthens 200x85's commitment to diversity and inclusion, which is further supported by CCM Hockey , 200x85's marquee sponsor. CCM Hockey subsidizes the CCM 68 program, ensuring that financial considerations do not limit attendance, and supports various initiatives to encourage increased participation in girls hockey.

Dale Williams, Global Sports Marketing Manager at CCM Hockey, expressed CCM's support, stating, "CCM Hockey is proud to be a part of this collaboration in supporting the growth and improvement of girls hockey. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion drives initiatives like the Get in the Game program, encouraging girls to try the sport with the necessary equipment, skills, and coaching."

The partnership between Premier Ice Prospects, 200x85, and CCM Hockey underscores the like-minded dedication to fostering the continued growth of girls youth hockey. The collective group will bring together expertise, resources, and passion to provide unparalleled experiences and opportunities for the next generation of female hockey players.

About Premier Ice Prospects (PIP Hockey):

Premier Ice Prospects

is dedicated to providing female players with premier experiences and exposure opportunities. With a focus on development programs and elite-level tournaments, PIP Hockey has a history of guiding players towards success in NCAA D1 and U.S. & Canadian National teams.

About 200x85:

Since 2003,

200x85 has been delivering excellence in youth hockey experiences, positively impacting over 65,000 hockey athletes and 3,000 hockey teams annually. With a focus on tournaments, development programs, and European experiences, 200x85 is a benchmark in the youth hockey industry.

About CCM Hockey:

CCM Hockey , the marquee sponsor of 200x85, is a leading manufacturer of ice hockey equipment. Committed to diversity and inclusion, CCM supports programs like CCM 68 and initiatives such as the Get in the Game program to encourage girls' participation in hockey.

