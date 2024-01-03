               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Notification of Interests of Directors


1/3/2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Notification of Interests of Directors
03 January 2024

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 13 October 2023, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 3 January 2024:

Director Shares Allotted
Gaynor Coley 15,267

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181


