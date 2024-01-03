Legacy Lyfe Empowers Pittsburghers With Early Detection Diagnostics At Its Medical Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legacy Lyfe expands its cutting-edge health diagnostics to Pittsburgh, offering early disease detection and personalized wellness plans.

MCMURRAY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy Lyfe , a McMurray-based leader in preventative and proactive healthcare, is now offering comprehensive early detection diagnostics services at its medical center in Pittsburgh . This suite of advanced tests empowers individuals to take control of health by identifying potential health risks in the earliest stages, when intervention is most effective.

“At Legacy Lyfe, we believe prevention is the key to longevity and optimal health,” says Meghan Murphy Englund, VP of Operations at Legacy Lyfe.“By offering cutting-edge diagnostics like genomics analysis, gut health testing, and early cancer detection, we provide our clients with the information and tools they need to make informed decisions about their well-being and proactively address any potential health concerns.”

Legacy Lyfe's diagnostics portfolio includes Genomics Analysis, Gut Health Testing, Epigenetic & Biological Age Analysis, Heavy Metals Analysis, and Early Cancer Detection. These services are designed to provide a comprehensive health overview, offering insights into genetic predispositions, gut microbiome health, biological aging processes, toxic heavy metal levels, and early signs of cancer. This holistic approach to health is a game changer in the medical field, positioning Legacy Lyfe at the forefront of preventive healthcare.

Legacy Lyfe's services go beyond diagnostics, offering a comprehensive approach to health optimization. The company's team of experienced healthcare professionals works closely with each client to develop personalized plans that incorporate:

Longevity + Healthspan Optimization Services: Tailored interventions to maximize lifespan and healthspan through evidence-based strategies.

Minimally Invasive Aesthetics Services: Enhance natural beauty with minimally invasive procedures that prioritize safety and natural-looking results.

Preventative Physical Medicine: Address musculoskeletal issues and optimize physical performance through non-surgical treatments.

Schedule a consultation with Legacy Lyfe to learn more about the company's early detection diagnostics services and personalized optimization plans. Visit their website at contact or call (412) 367-2165 to get started.

About Legacy Lyfe

Legacy Lyfe is a healthcare innovator specializing in Early Detection Diagnostics, Longevity Optimization, Aesthetics, and Preventative Medicine. With a mission to empower individuals to lead healthier, longer lives, Legacy Lyfe combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care. Based in McMurray, PA, and now serving the Pittsburgh area, the company is dedicated to transforming the landscape of healthcare through innovation and a commitment to excellence.

Contact Details:

Legacy Lyfe - McMurray

3540 Washington Road

McMurray, PA 15317

Phone: (724) 941-0707

Fax: (724) 941-7772

Legacy Lyfe - McCandless

9000 Perry Highway

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Phone: (412) 367-2165

Fax: (412) 367-2183

For additional information on Legacy Lyfe's approach to healthcare, or to arrange an interview with Meghan Murphy Englund, please contact the press office at (412) 367-2165. High-resolution images and further details about the diagnostic services are available upon request.

Legacy Lyfe's expansion into Pittsburgh represents a significant step in making advanced healthcare services accessible to a wider audience. The company's commitment to prevention and early detection is in response to the growing need for proactive health management solutions in today's fast-paced world.

