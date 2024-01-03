Tejasvi Surya Urges Union Minister To Look Into Namma Metro MD Appointment Matter

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru Jan 3 (IANS) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday urged Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to intervene "urgently" in the appointment of a full-time MD at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Surya met the Union Minister in Delhi and also requested him to visit Bengaluru soon for an inspection of the Namma Metro projects.

Posting about his meeting with Puri on X, Surya said: "Bengaluru Metro needs a full-time MD to lead its operations. Without a full-time leader, most of the critical work, including the Yellow Line, is getting delayed."

Surya accused the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka of not being serious about appointing a full-time MD for the Metro body.

"The state government seems least bothered about the delay and the cost overruns of Namma Metro, despite multiple reminders. Today, I met Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to intervene in this regard with the state government and ensure the appointment of a full-time MD as soon as possible," Surya said.

He added that the Minister assured him of a visit to Bengaluru soon.

"I also requested him to visit Bengaluru to take stock of the status of all Metro projects, including the all important airport line. He assured me that he would visit our city soon. Will keep you all updated on the progress," he said.

Surya has been addressing the delay in the completion of the Yellow Line continuously.

The Yellow line spans 18.8 km from RV Road to Bommasandra with 16 stations.

It connects the two ends of Bengaluru South Constituency and the important IT-BT and industrial corridors.

The MP inspected the progress of the Yellow Line on October 4, 2023, which revealed supply issues with the rolling stock for the metros.

