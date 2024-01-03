Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Backpack And Weight Set (MBQ-473)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique backpack and weight set that can be used to strengthen the body while working out," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the POUND PACK. My design could maximize the user's workout and allow them to push themselves further."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective backpack for strength conditioning. In doing so, it enables the user to build strength while exercising. As a result, it offers added intensity. It also allows weights to be increased or decreased as desired. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, weightlifters, strength trainers, body builders, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-MBQ-473, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

