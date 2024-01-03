(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada Mats, the leading provider of high-quality matting solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United States, making its wide range of top-notch mats and floor coverings available to customers across the nation.

With a reputation for excellence and an extensive selection of mats, including entrance mats, anti-fatigue mats, sports mats, logo mats, and more, Canada Mats has been a trusted name in the matting industry in Canada for over two decades. Now, they're bringing their exceptional products and service to customers in the United States, providing them with premium matting solutions for various applications.

Canada Mats Expands Its Reach to the United States, Providing Premium Matting Solutions to Customers Nationwide

"We are excited to bring the quality and craftsmanship of Canada Mats to our friends in the United States," said Deepak Raghavan, the President of Canada Mats. "Our mats are not only stylish but also durable and functional, making them a perfect fit for residential, commercial, sports and industrial spaces."

The company's expansion into the United States aligns with its mission to provide top-quality mats that enhance safety, aesthetics, and comfort in various settings. With this new development, customers in the USA can now enjoy the same level of expertise, exceptional service, and fast shipping that Canadian customers have appreciated for years. All the products will ship from locations in USA, so customers will not have to worry about customs brokerage and duty fees.



For more information about Canada Mats and to explore their extensive range of matting solutions, visit their website at CanadaMats. To inquire about products, custom solutions, or place an order, customers in the United States can contact their dedicated U.S. customer support team at 866-561-1921 or via email at [email protected] .

About Canada Mats:

Canada Mats, a trusted name in the matting industry for over two decades, offers a wide range of high-quality matting solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Their extensive product line includes entrance mats, sports mats, anti-fatigue mats, logo mats, and more, all designed to enhance safety, aesthetics, and comfort.

