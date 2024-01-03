Ship Recycling Global Market Forecast Report 2023-2028, By Vessel Type, Vessel Size And Method (Beaching Berthing Dry Docking Alongside/Pier Breaking)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Ship recycling or ship breaking is a responsibility of the maritime industry. This study discusses the status of ship recycling, the current status of how the industry works, and what the future holds for industrial growth considering government initiatives and technological methods. The specific growth drivers and challenges related to the ship recycling business are presented within this global context.

This comprehensive market research report evaluates the global market for ship recycling. The study goals include providing meaningful information related to ship recycling and what role this end-of-life ship management process can play in contributing to environmental sustainability.

The objectives of this report are to



Provide realistic market data and forecasts for the global market for ship recycling, with respect to its different segments, i.e., vessel type, vessel size and methods.

Outline technical aspects of different ship recycling methods.

Identify segments with high growth potential and convey an understanding of the future growth of these segments.

Examine region-specific developments in the industry. Help readers understand the major stakeholders in the market and the competitive landscape of the market.

A technical overview of the primary ship dismantling technologies is provided, as well as an overview of novel ship recycling methods. This report is a detailed analysis of the global ship recycling industry. It examines key drivers, emerging trends, and major players and provides market estimates. The report also analyses the companies and regions involved in the ship recycling industry, and highlights and elaborates on the economic factors in this marketplace. It also provides the facts, figures and statistics required to evaluate stable market aspects and the industry's current trends and projections.

The global ship recycling industry scope is as follows -



By Vessel Type (oil tankers, bulk carriers, offshore vessels, liquefied gas carriers, ferries and passenger ships, chemical tankers, general cargo ships, container ships and others).

By Vessel Size (below 60,000 DWT, 60,000 DWT To 125,000 DWT and above 125,000 DWT). By Methods (beaching, berthing, dry-dock, alongside and others)

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), with 2022 serving as the base year and market forecasts given for the period 2023 to 2028. Regional-level market sizes, with respect to vessel type, vessel size and methods, are also provided.

The Report Includes



An overview of the global market landscape related to the ship recycling industry

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to ship recycling industry, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by vessel type, methods, size, and geographical region.

Insights into government initiatives, and detailed description of ship dismantling technologies, and novel ship recycling methods

Coverage of evolving technologies and highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies Detailed profiles of leading market participants, providing a descriptive overview of their respective businesses

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Market Outlook Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview



Market Definition

Raw Material from Scrapped Ships

Ship Decommissioning Process

Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges Trends

Chapter 4 Global Market for Ship Recycling by Vessel Type



Oil Tankers

Bulk Carriers

Offshore Vessels

Liquified Gas Carriers

Ferries and Passenger Ships

Chemical Tankers

General Cargo Ships

Container Ships Others

Chapter 5 Global Market for Ship Recycling by Vessel Size



Below 60,000 DWT

60,000 DWT to 125,000 DWT Above 125,000 DWT

Chapter 6 Global Market for Ship Recycling by Method



Beaching

Berthing

Dry Docking

Alongside/Pier Breaking Others

Chapter 7 Global Market for Ship Recycling by Region



Bangladesh

India

Pakistan

Turkey

Rest of the World (RoW)

North American Countries

European Countries

Middle Eastern Countries African Countries

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Alang Info Services

Dortel Ship Recycling

Izmir Ship Recycling Co.

KSRM Steel Plant Ltd.

Leyal Gemi Geri Donusum Grubu

Marine Recycling Corp.

OSM Thome

R L Kalthia Ship Breaking

Salasar Balaji Shipbreakers Spot Shipping

