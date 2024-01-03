Maxor Appoints Three New Executives To Its Executive Leadership Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxor National Pharmacy Services ("Maxor") today announced the appointment of three new executives. Mark McCullough joins Maxor as Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Lee as Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, and Joel Wright as President, Pharmacy Services. All three will serve on the company's executive leadership team and report to Maxor CEO, Mike Ellis.

"It's an exciting time for Maxor as we accelerate our strategy, bringing our full suite of clinically integrated pharmacy care solutions to serve our customers, their patients, and employees," said CEO, Mike Ellis. "We are deepening our bench of talent, and our leaders across our business continue to deploy our innovative, best-in-class, set of capabilities to deliver exceptional pharmacy care, lower costs, and improve patient care."

Mark McCullough named Chief Financial Officer

McCullough joins the company as Chief Financial Officer and brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience in the healthcare industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark as the new CFO of Maxor," said Ellis. "Mark has deep financial and operational expertise in pharmacy, health systems, and PBMs. His exceptional experience and leadership will help us execute our growth strategy and deliver value for our customers."

Most recently, McCullough served as Chief Operating Officer and CFO of Geisinger Health Plans. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Humana Pharmacy Solutions and was President of Kindred Pharmacy Services. McCullough is a certified public accountant.

Jessica Lee named Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer

Lee joins the executive leadership team in the newly created role of Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer and will oversee the company's Compliance function. This position has a dual reporting structure to the CEO and the Chair of the Ethics, Compliance and Quality Committee of the Board of Directors. Lee has over a decade of experience managing compliance programs in the healthcare industry with specialization in regulatory oversight and risk assessments in pharmacy and drug benefits.

"Maxor is deeply committed to quality, integrity, and regulatory compliance," said Ellis. "Jess brings industry knowledge and experience in regulatory and compliance matters. Her leadership and expertise will build upon our strong culture and legacy of quality and compliance to deliver a best-in-class compliance program across our organization."

Most recently, Lee served as Vice President, Plan Chief Compliance Officer within Managed Health Services at Centene. Prior to that, Lee held senior compliance leadership positions at Cigna, Express Scripts.

Joel Wright named President, Pharmacy Services

Wright joins the executive leadership team as President of Pharmacy Services, which provides full-spectrum, integrated pharmacy management services to hospitals and health centers.

"Joel is an exceptional leader and brings tremendous experience in pharmacy services to Maxor," said Ellis. "His track record of bringing patient-focused, customer-driven, services to the market will continue to advance our work of delivering integrated pharmacy solutions to best serve our customers and their patients."

Wright brings more than 30 years of pharmacy management experience, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of AllianceRx, the joint venture between Walgreens and Prime Therapeutics. Before leading AllianceRx, Wright led the Specialty Solutions division at Walgreens, and held several leadership roles at Walgreens during his 22-year tenure with the company.

About Maxor

Maxor is a leading pharmacy care solutions company dedicated to improving patient outcomes and lowering the total cost of care through our clinically integrated set of pharmacy care services. Our teams help optimize the pharmacy experience for patients, our customers, their employees, and members whether it's through our customized pharmacy benefit offerings; providing access to prescription medications and therapies through our home delivery and specialty pharmacies; or delivering clinical and financial value with our end-to-end pharmacy management solutions. With a legacy of exceptional service and deep clinical and pharmacy expertise, Maxor has been a trusted partner enabling pharmacy care since 1926.

