Inventhelp Inventor Develops System For Raising/Lowering Windows (PHO-3079)

Ariz.," so I invented the STAR WINDOW RISER. My design also enables you to close the window while away if it starts raining."

The invention provides an automatic system for raising and lowering windows in a home or commercial business. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually raising or lowering windows. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PHO-3079, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

