KRATEO.AI Anticipates Dynamic Shifts In 2024 Marketing Landscape

Make Your Business Personal

Cutting-edge AI Solutions Set to Transform Advertising, Marketing, Sales, and Retail

- Clay SharmanWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we enter 2024, KRATEO , a leading technology company specializing in state-of-the-art AI-driven solutions for marketing and sales professionals, is revealing significant trends observed in 2023 and why it is anticipating a transformative year for the industry.In a recent op-ed for Inside Sources , Clay Sharman, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at KRATEO, emphasized the pivotal role of AI in addressing the challenges of establishing meaningful connections with customers in today's technology-driven environment. KRATEO's approach eliminates the online anonymity of shoppers, enabling marketers to identify website visitors, gather contact information, and obtain additional insights that facilitate the conversion of anonymous traffic into valuable first-party data prospects."Online anonymity is now a thing of the past. In a physical store, declining a purchase might still result in acknowledgment from the shop owner. With online browsing, this opportunity was non-existent until now," Sharman explains.“It is a game changer for anyone looking to know more about their customers.”AI-powered solutions are poised to unlock untapped potential within website traffic, empowering businesses to engage with individuals who have previously shown interest."Reflecting on 2023, the online business landscape felt chaotic due to the simultaneous introduction of AI, changes in data privacy, and the phasing out of third-party cookies, all while recovering from the pandemic," noted Sharman. "The e-commerce market is full of opportunities but with AI moving at breakneck speed you need a trusted partner to help cut through the uncertainty and provide trusted, reliable results.”"Looking forward to 2024, AI remains the driving force for organizational change. Companies need to move beyond reactionary responses and truly understand the impact of AI on their operations," Sharman continued. "A strategic starting point is exploring how AI can enhance customer understanding, paving the way for thoughtful and purposeful progression."Sharman concluded, "2024 promises excitement. Successful marketing strategies must align with technological developments. KRATEO provides solutions for marketers, advertisers, and consumer-focused industries to optimize efficiency, comprehend data, and understand consumer behavior. In 2024, AI is non-negotiable. Companies that fail to embrace this technology risk falling behind."About KRATEOKRATEO is a data technology and AI-as-a-service company specializing in providing cutting-edge tools to assist marketing and sales professionals in identifying website visitors, uncovering their demographic information, and optimizing their campaigns. With a commitment to ethics, data privacy, and security, KRATEO is dedicated to helping businesses supercharge their online engagement and grow their customer base in ways never before possible.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a KRATEO spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or ....Please visit:

