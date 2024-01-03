Tip A Player (TAP) Launches To Financially Support College Athletes In NIL Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tip a Player logo

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tip a Player, an online platform to provide financial support to college athletes, launched its website today, . Tip a Player, or TAP, allows fans of Division 1 college sports to send money for their favorite players and teams in an era where student-athletes are allowed to be compensated for the use of their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).“Tip a Player, or TAP, is the easiest way to financially support college athletes,” said Tip a Player CEO Eric Duncan.“TAP exists to connect fans with all the players and teams they love to support, and our slogan is simple: 'Send money. They've earned it.'”At launch, the TAP website features individual pages for more than 57,000 athletes at 360 schools across numerous sports, including football, men's and women's basketball, women's volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's ice hockey. TAP plans to expand to include players and teams from additional NCAA Division 1 sports over the coming weeks.“All college athletes should benefit from NIL, but too many players are being left out,” Duncan said.“By including every player on a team, not just star players at big schools, TAP intends to bring NIL to everyone who wants to participate.”College athletes are legally allowed to use their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) to receive endorsement income while participating in their given sport. TAP will compensate players who execute a standard, non-exclusive endorsement contract with the company and fulfill their endorsement obligations each month.Supporters can use the TAP website to send money in the name of individual players, or to support an entire team. TAP will provide monthly distributions to players in the amounts given in their name through the website, as well as a proportional share of the amount given in their team's name each month. Payments for individual players are divided between the individual player (90%) and their team (10%), so all players on a team can benefit when anyone on their team is tipped.TAP's advisory board includes Marcus Tubbs, an all-conference football player for Texas, and Katelynn Flaherty Yates, the leading scorer in Michigan basketball history.“Having spent the majority of my life around sports, I believe TAP understands the needs of student-athletes and is committed to providing resources that can make a difference in so many lives,” said Tubbs, an NFL first-round pick and former collegiate athletics director.“Tip a Player is the best way that I've seen for players without established NIL deals to receive financial support,” said Flaherty Yates.“Finally, there is a way for NIL to impact players on all teams at all schools.”For more information about TAP, visit .

Eric Duncan

Tip a Player

+1 512-309-5065

...