LANG REALTY COLLECTS 947 POUNDS OF FOOD TO BENEFIT MOVE FOR HUNGER

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lang Realty recently collected 947 pounds of food to benefit Move for Hunger, enough to provide approximately 789 meals to those in need this holiday season.

The company collected nonperishable food items at its offices in Jupiter, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Central Boca and East Boca.

“We are grateful for the support from all of our agents, support staff, and clients who rallied behind our 25th annual food drive,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.

The Move For Hunger Real Estate Program is an international network of socially responsible real estate professionals dedicated to ending hunger in the communities they serve. The organization's mission is to utilize the resources of real estate professionals to increase awareness and fight hunger. Move for Hunger distributes the collected food items to shelters and food pantries in our local communities.

Lang Realty was established in 1989 and has grown from a modest start with three sales associates to become one of the top real estate companies in South Florida. The company has offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter and Port St. Lucie.

