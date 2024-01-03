Electrolyte Mixes Market: Energizing Growth In Health And Fitness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global electrolyte mixes market witnessed substantial growth, surging from $33.71 billion in 2022 to $37.37 billion in 2023 at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Projecting into the future, the market is anticipated to reach $58.62 billion in 2027, with an expected CAGR of 11.9%.

Fitness Industry Fueling Expansion:

The burgeoning health and fitness industry is identified as a key driver propelling the electrolyte mixes market's expansion in the forecast period. With a broad spectrum encompassing individuals, organizations, and institutions focusing on exercise, wellness, and overall body maintenance, the fitness industry has witnessed remarkable growth. The International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) reported a revenue surge from $96.7 billion in 2019 to an anticipated $102 billion in 2021. This growth surge in the health and fitness sector correlates with an increased demand for electrolyte mixes, essential in supporting vital biological functions. Consequently, the upswing in the health and fitness sector contributes significantly to the electrolyte mixes market's growth.

Electrolyte Mixes Market Key Players Driving Innovation:

Major players in the electrolyte mixes market, including PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle Health Science S.A., and Abbott Laboratories, play a pivotal role in driving market innovation. The launch of new products with added advantages, focusing on boosting the immune system, is a strategic move by these players to meet consumer demands. For instance, Liquid I.V., a US-based company, introduced the Hydration electrolyte Multiplier+ Immune Support drink mix in October 2020. This non-GMO drink mix, based on cellular transport technology, is designed to strengthen and maintain the immune system. Distributed nationwide through prominent retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Costco, and Liquid-IV, it exemplifies the industry's commitment to novel immune support combinations.

Geographical Dynamics:

North America emerged as the largest region in the electrolyte mixes market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive regional coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Electrolyte Mixes Market Segmentation :

The global electrolyte mixes market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel:

.Product Type: RTD Beverages, Electrolyte Powders, Tablets, Other Product Types

.Application: Energy Drink, Medical Solution, Other Applications

.Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electrolyte mixes market size, electrolyte mixes market drivers and trends, electrolyte mixes market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and electrolyte mixes market growth across geographies. The electrolyte mixes market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

