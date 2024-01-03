Codapet Launches Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Santa Clarita, CA And Surrounding Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

- Dr. Marlene Anschultz CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Santa Clarita, CA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“We are delighted to add an experienced veterinarian to our network to serve pets and pet parents in Santa Clarita and surrounding neighborhoods. I hope that every family in the area becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet.“We believe a peaceful passing at home is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets. They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home.”Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.“It is with great honor to be able to assist families with end of life care of their precious family members in the community I have always considered home. CodaPet has set the bar in making in-home euthanasia beautiful, realistic, and obtainable for anyone,” says Dr. Marlene Anschultz. Dr Anschultz grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley, left to do college and graduate studies but came back to raise her own family and help the families in the San Fernando/Santa Clarita Valleys. She received her undergraduate degree at UC Davis and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at Western UniversityDr. Anschultz services families in Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valley, and the surrounding areas: Los Angeles, Lancaster, Palmdale, Glendale, Van Nuys, Pasadena, North Hollywood, Inglewood, Simi Valley, Burbank, Pacoima, Santa Monica, Sylmar, Canoga Park, Camarillo, Alhambra, Thousand Oaks, Canyon Country, Reseda, Woodland HillsHow In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly 'ready', but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed. Oftentimes, just seeing your pet at peace and sometimes pain-free for the first time in months can help bring closure and peace to all family members involved in their pet's end-of-life care. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:Comfort and Familiarity: One of the primary benefits of at-home pet euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce stress and anxiety for the pet, providing them with a sense of security and peace.Reduced Stress: Traditional veterinary clinics can be stressful environments for both pets and their owners. The presence of unfamiliar smells, sights, and sounds can cause additional anxiety during an already difficult time. By choosing at-home euthanasia, pets can avoid these stressors, allowing them to pass away peacefully in a calm and serene setting.Privacy and Control: At-home euthanasia provides pet owners with greater control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and who is present during this deeply personal moment. This level of privacy allows for more intimate goodbyes and the opportunity to grieve without feeling rushed or self-conscious.Minimized Travel: For pets with limited mobility or those experiencing pain, traveling to a veterinary clinic can be uncomfortable or even impossible. At-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, ensuring that pets do not have to endure unnecessary discomfort during their final moments.Supportive Environment: At-home euthanasia often allows for more time with the veterinarian, as there is no pressure to quickly move through appointments due to clinic schedules. This additional time allows for open discussions about end-of-life options, emotional support for the family, and addressing any concerns or questions. The veterinarian can provide guidance on aftercare options, including cremation or burial, and offer resources for coping with grief.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $475 in Santa Clarita, CA. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $195 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities . Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

