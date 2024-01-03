Elucent Medical And Lovell Announce Partnership To Increase Access To Envisio® Surgical Navigation System For VA, Dod

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lovell Government Services will represent Elucent Medical as their SDVOSB Vendor in the Federal Space.

- Chris Lovell, CEO, of Lovell Government ServicesPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell® Government Services and Elucent Medical, creator of the EnVisio® Surgical Navigation System and SmartClip® technology, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Elucent's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor in the federal space.Elucent Medical's EnVisio® Surgical Navigation System and SmartClip® technology is a groundbreaking tumor marker system that decreases the complexity of image guided localization and increases accuracy during breast cancer surgery. Through EnVisio Surgical Navigation and SmartClip marker technology, Elucent helps physicians precisely locate as many as three markers in an operating environment using a versatile tool attachment. This advanced technology allows physicians to implant the wireless SmartClip Soft Tissue Markers at the time of biopsy, or at any time prior to a surgery. Surgical navigation is already the standard of care in Neurosurgery, Otolaryngology, and Orthopedics. It will now be possible for surgical precision for individuals with a breast or soft tissue abnormality or malignancy. The EnVisio Navigation System enables surgeons to answer the question: How do I reach my target safely without disrupting healthy tissue? Surgeons use the 3D indications to accurately pinpoint and precisely mark the location of tissue that needs to be removed. Once integrated with the surgical cutting tools, it guides the surgeon during the procedure with real-time 3D navigation to locate and highlight benign or malignant tissue seen on standard imaging.Elucent partnered with renowned surgical oncologist Dr. Lee Wilke to develop this technology.“Millions of women who have undergone breast surgery comment on the pain and stress of traditional hook-wire placement procedures on the morning of the procedure,” said Dr. Wilke.“The SmartClip placed either at the time of biopsy or days/weeks prior to surgery reduces the anxiety associated with the day of surgery while offering the most precise tissue navigation needed to ensure a more efficient and complete operative removal of the cancer or soft tissue abnormality.”As Elucent Medical's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. EnVisio is pending addition to the Defense Logistics Agency's ECAT system. It is currently live on the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."This is an amazing technology that is going to improve surgical practices and enhance outcomes. We are very excited to help bring Elucent Medical's portfolio to Federal Healthcare to improve the lives of their patients,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.About Elucent MedicalBased in Eden Prairie, Minn., Elucent Medical was established in 2014. Elucent Medical is centered on the continued collaboration of multidisciplinary physicians who seek to improve patient outcomes. The EnVisio Navigation System addresses the clinical need to meet the broadest patient demographics from simple (single site) to complex several sites soft tissue; (primarily in the breast and axilla) cases, allowing individualized care. Elucent received FDA clearance for the EnVisio Navigation System and SmartClip technology in 2019. Learn more at .About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at

Mia McCann

Lovell Government Services

+1 850-684-1867

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn