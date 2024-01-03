Steam And Sauna Experts Reveal That Saunas Are Offered In Over 70% Of Leading American Gym Chains

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Leading Gym Chains With a Sauna
Steam and Sauna Experts study points to a significant increase in saunas across top gym chains in the country
FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A cool new study looked at the best 20 gyms in the US. Guess what? 70% of them have saunas – those hot, steamy rooms that people love! It's like a VIP treatment for gym-goers.
The study checked out big gym names like F45 Training, LA Fitness, Crunch Fitness, and more. These gyms know what's up! They want people to have more than just a workout – they want them to relax too.
Here's the Scoop:
As per the study published at NewsBreak by Steam and Sauna Experts , Lots of Gyms Have Saunas: Out of the 20 gyms, 14 of them (that's 70%) have saunas. That's a big deal because saunas are like a mini-vacation after a workout.
Big Names Doing It: Famous gyms like Gold's Gym, 24 Hour Fitness, and Equinox Fitness are all about saunas. It's like a spa day and a workout in one!
Some Gyms Still Thinking: But wait, not all gyms are on board yet. Places like Blink Fitness and Planet Fitness haven't added saunas. Maybe they will in the future!
Why It's Cool:
People love saunas because they make you feel awesome after sweating it out. It's not just about lifting weights; it's about feeling good inside and out. So, if you're picking a gym, one with a sauna might be the way to go!
