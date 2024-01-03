Ahmedabad Clears 103L Metric Tonnes Of Solid Waste; Frees 35 Acres Of Land

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Authorities in Ahmedabad have processed over 103 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste, clearing about 35 acres of urban land, according to data shared by the Gujarat government on Wednesday.

One of the pivotal projects in this initiative is the bio-mining pilot project launched in January 2019 at the Pirana site in Ahmedabad.

The project features 60 trommel machines with a capacity of 300 metric tonns and 10 automated segregation mobile trommel machines, each handling 1,000 metric tonnes.

These machines have so far processed a substantial portion of legacy waste, contributing to the clearance of the land. The Ahmedabad Corporation has also allocated a six-acre area for processing the 'Refuse-Derived Fuel' from the Pirana biomining project.

Additionally, the inert material extracted from this process is used to construct the Dholera Express Highway, symbolising a circular economy model.

The state is implementing a Waste to Energy policy, integrating 'Waste to Energy' technology to preserve the environment.

This policy focuses on utilising 'Municipal Solid Waste' as a renewable energy source.

It marks a step towards India's commitment to reducing its GDP's emission intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 and achieving nearly 50 per cent of its electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources.

In urban areas of Gujarat, which include eight municipal corporations and 162 municipalities, there is a potential to generate approximately 100 megawatts of power from solid waste.

