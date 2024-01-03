73 Killed In 'Terrorist Attacks' Near Tomb Of Iranian Guard Commander Soleimani

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Wednesday, Iranian officials reported that two explosions, attributed to 'terrorist attacks', resulted in over 70 fatalities and numerous injuries during a ceremony in Iran. The event was held to remember Qassem Soleimani, a leading commander who was killed in a 2020 U.S. drone strike.

Iranian state television detailed the occurrence of a first and then a second explosion at the anniversary event held at the cemetery in Kerman, southeastern Iran, where Soleimani is buried, as reported by Reuters.

State media, citing a local official from Kerman province, confirmed the blasts were due to terrorist activities. Babak Yektaparast, a spokesperson for Iran's emergency services, later reported that 73 people were killed and 170 were injured.

Preliminary reports from semi-official Nournews mentioned that the blasts might have been caused by several gas canisters exploding on the road leading to the cemetery.

State television broadcast images of Red Crescent rescuers tending to the wounded at the ceremony, which drew hundreds of Iranians commemorating Soleimani's death. However, some Iranian news agencies suggest that the actual number of injured may be much higher.

Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent, spoke to state TV about the challenges faced by rapid response teams in evacuating the injured due to the crowds blocking roads.

This comes amid heightened tensions in the region due to a three-month conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, initiated by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. This war has tragically resulted in over 23,000 deaths in Gaza, as reported by the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

In addition to the devastating toll in Gaza, the conflict has spurred skirmishes beyond Israel's borders, frequently involving Iran-backed militias. This extended violence reflects the broader regional impact of the ongoing conflict between Israel and various militant groups.

Most recently, on Tuesday, a senior Hamas leader was killed in a Beirut suburb due to an explosion. While a US official indicated to CNN that Israel was behind the attack, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement. However, both Hamas and Hezbollah, which controls the area where the incident occurred, have accused Israel and are promising retaliation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram