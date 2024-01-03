Symphony Talent Wins Dual Gold At Brandon Hall Group's 2023 Excellence In Technology Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work and Education Technology.

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Symphony Talent , the full funnel talent acquisition platform and brand services provider, is proud to announce that it has won two coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold Awards for Excellence in "Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology" and "Best Advance in Candidate Assessment Technology."

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon several criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Symphony Talent's talent acquisition engine, SFX , won Gold in "Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology." This innovative platform transforms talent acquisition with its full lifecycle approach. SFX redefines recruitment marketing efficiency and effectiveness through a unique integration of AdTech, CRM, career sites, talent assessments, talent mobility and branding solutions.

In the "Best Advance in Candidate Assessment Technology" category, Symphony Talent's comprehensive assessment suite was lauded. Leveraging over a century of industrial organizational psychology research and decades of practical application, and used by over 500 clients deploying 19 million assessments, this suite ensures precision and value, playing a pivotal role in enhancing hiring processes, employee engagement and proactively addressing organizational skill gaps.

"Being recognized with two Brandon Hall Group Gold Awards for Excellence is a tremendous honor and a resounding affirmation of the need to deliver innovative workforce solutions that meet today's recruitment marketing challenges head on," says Kermit Randa, Chief Executive Officer at Symphony Talent. "We're thrilled to be recognized for a continued commitment to evolving our solutions and services to empower our clients to attract, retain and empower a talented workforce."

Symphony Talent's dedication to innovation and excellence in recruitment technology continues to set industry benchmarks, as acknowledged by these awards.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a recruitment marketing technology company that helps talent acquisition teams automate tasks and empower innovative candidate interactions. Symphony Talent's award-winning EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and recruitment technology support more than 4,600 customers across the globe, including the world's leading brands. Visit symphonytalent to learn more.

About Brandon Hall GroupTM

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future- proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

SOURCE Symphony Talent