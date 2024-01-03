Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wireless Heated Steering Wheel Cover (DNV-671)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a very safe and convenient means of warming their hands while driving in the winter," said an inventor, from Vail,

Colo., "so I invented the WIRELESS HEATED STEERING WHEEL COVER. My design allows the driver to maintain a firm two-handed grip for easy steering."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to heat a steering wheel. In doing so, it enables the user to grip the steering wheel with two hands when driving in cold weather. It also eliminates the need to wear gloves while driving. As a result, it increases comfort, convenience and control. The invention features a sleek and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is completely wireless and powered by rechargeable batteries that are slim and not bulky. A prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

