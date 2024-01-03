ETHEL M® CHOCOLATES CELEBRATES VALENTINE's DAY WITH NEW DECADENT FLAVORS, COLLECTIONS AND SEASONAL FAVORITES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Proudly part of Mars, the Las Vegas-based chocolatier celebrates the season of love with premium handcrafted gifts

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ethel

M® Chocolates, proudly part of Mars, announced new Valentine's Day offerings including gourmet limited-edition chocolates and seasonal favorites to delight chocolate lovers everywhere.

Ethel M® Chocolates, proudly part of Mars, celebrates Valentine's Day with new and limited-edition collections and flavors, bringing back seasonal.

The new products include a swoon-worthy Valentine's Day Heart Collection and delicious Limited-Edition Tablet Bars, which offer a diverse range of flavor profiles to satisfy any sweet tooth. In fact, 93 percent of people say they would like to celebrate Valentine's Day with chocolates and candy, according to a recent report from NCA.1 Whether it is for a friend, a loved one, or yourself, Ethel M Chocolates make for a unique and coveted gift. The seasonal offerings, which will go on sale on January 8, include:



For your better half: The Valentine's Day Heart Collection is an assortment that features an exquisite 14- or 28-piece satin heart box filled with classic and seasonal favorites of premium chocolates, including lemon and peanut butter-filled hearts.

For your BFFs: The New 5-piece Love Collection is a delicious heart truffles filled with exquisite centers make for the perfect gift. The collection includes a Lemon Dark Chocolate Heart, Blood Orange Satin Crème Heart, Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Heart, Passion Fruit Caramel Heart and solid White Chocolate Heart.

For the ultimate chocolate lover: The Limited-Edition Tablet Bars are a decadent treat that is a small token of appreciation with mouthwatering flavor. The two flavors include:



Milk Chocolate Red Velvet Cake Batter Bar: The delectable treat features sweet and creamy red velvet cake-flavored ganache, wrapped in gourmet milk chocolate, and topped with red velvet cake crumbs. Dark Chocolate Tiramisu Espresso Ganache Bar: The decadent bar features creamy espresso and mascarpone cream cheese-flavored white chocolate ganache, wrapped in gourmet dark chocolate, and topped with crushed Italian lady fingers cookies with roasted cocoa nibs.

"Every box of handcrafted Ethel M Chocolates is filled with hidden wonders in every bite," said Lisa Vannerson, PR Director, Ethel M Chocolates. "This Valentine's Day, there's no sweeter way to show you care than our delicious, small-batch chocolates and we are confident your Valentines will feel the love and care in each bite."

For local residents and tourists visiting the

Las Vegas

area, the Annual Ethel M Chocolates Annual Lights of Love is returning for the 10th year at the chocolatier's Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada. Stroll our illuminated cactus garden, lit with over half a million red, purple and pink twinkling lights, as you sip a cup of our world-famous hot cocoa while capturing priceless photos with family and friends. The Cactus Garden Lights will be open Friday, February 2nd

through

Sunday, February 18th

from

5 pm to 10 pm

nightly.

